Alvaro Bautista’s victory in race 1 in the Czech Republic has a double value. First of all, it allows the extension to the 2022 World Cup; secondly, it allows Ducati to cross a special milestone, that of the 1000 podiums obtained in Superbike. 52 pilots contributed to this figure. From Troy Bayliss to Carl Fogarty and Carlos Checa. Here is the top 10 of the Ducati fans in the world championship of production derivatives.