Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Ducab Metals has announced a 100% increase in its production capacity to meet the growing global demand for UAE industries, particularly aluminium and copper products. This will enhance its key role in the international metals market, enhance its ability to meet the growing demand from various vital industries and sectors, and contribute to achieving the objectives of the National Strategy for Advanced Industry and Technology, consolidating economic diversification and strengthening the UAE’s position as a global hub for high-quality industries and innovative manufacturing products.

The strategic announcement of Ducab Metals doubling its aluminium production capacity from 55,000 tonnes to 110,000 tonnes per year came as part of the ‘Ducab Metals Expansion: Doubling Capabilities and Driving Innovation’ forum, organised in collaboration with Middle East Economic Digest (MEED), with the aim of reinforcing the company’s commitment to driving innovation and sustainability in the metals industry, providing a unified platform for stakeholders and leading industry players, exploring future opportunities in the sector, and supporting the development of the UAE’s industrial strategy.

In turn, Mohammed Al Ahmadi, CEO of Ducab Metals, confirmed: Doubling Ducab Metals’ production capacity enables it to cover the growing global demand for copper products, which are expected to record a compound annual growth in demand for its rods of 4.5% until 2034, as well as aluminum wire rod products, for which demand could record a compound annual growth of 1.4% until 2030.

He pointed out that Ducab Metals had previously acquired the global company GIC Magnet, the only company licensed to supply paper-insulated aluminum strips to the US market from the Middle East, stressing that this step comes within the framework of the company’s strategic efforts to expand its solutions and products portfolio, enhance its growth and expand its geographical presence globally.

Massimo Falcioni, Head of Competitiveness at the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, stressed the importance of the industrial sector and its strategic investments in the UAE in enhancing its competitiveness in terms of sustainable growth, diversifying the economy, and enhancing its flexibility, in addition to making the best use of promising and new opportunities in industries and sectors vital to the future of development. He also pointed out that these efforts are in line with the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy and the development of innovative industrial complexes, stressing that well-studied industrial investments enhance the adoption of the latest technology and ensure the continued development of an environment that nurtures continuous innovation.

For his part, Mansour Al Marar, Vice President of Industrial Business Development at Kizad Group, said: “Kizad Group is keen to adopt strategic policies that pave the way for sustainable growth and innovation in the metal industries sector in the UAE. Ducab Metals has a distinguished history in this sector.”

Al Marar referred to the Musataha agreement signed on the sidelines of the Make in UAE 2024 Forum between Kizad Group and Ducab Metals for a period of 50 years, with the aim of expanding the area of ​​the company’s industrial facility in Kizad, stressing that this cooperation contributes to empowering the manufacturing sector in the country and enhancing Kizad Group’s role in leading the development process in the metal manufacturing sector as one of the largest leading industrial and economic zones in the UAE.