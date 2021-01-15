Before the hospitalization of the artistic director of “Yeralash” Boris Grachevsky, he had big creative plans. This was stated to the TV channel REN TV TV presenter Regina Dubovitskaya on Friday, 15 January.

“Such iconic people leave in a row. He was supposed to perform with me. We agreed with him. That was just before he was admitted to the hospital. He seemed to be doing fine, ”she said.

She noted that many people “grew up on his magazine, became adults, and everyone remembers childhood well.”

“He is, of course, just a good person, kind. It’s hard to believe, ”she complained.

Dubovitskaya stressed that such a newsreel like Yeralash could not have been created by someone else.

Grachevsky died in Moscow on January 14. For the past two weeks, he has been treated at the hospital for coronavirus.

People’s Artist of the RSFSR Vladimir Vinokur called the death of the director a great blow and loss.

TV presenter, permanent member of the KVN jury, Julius Gusman, called him an artist of all time.

Soviet and Russian pop, theater and film actor Gennady Khazanov said that he could only say bitter words of regret about the death of Yeralash’s artistic director.

Musician Rodion Gazmanov said that he received a lot of advice from Grachevsky when he began his career.

The Moscow City Duma proposed to install a commemorative plaque for the screenwriter.

In addition to “Yeralash”, Grachevsky was the director of the feature films “The Roof” and “Between Notes, or Tantric Symphony”. In 2000 he was awarded the title of Honored Art Worker of Russia.