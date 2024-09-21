Dubois knocks out Anthony Joshua to retain IBF title

Briton Daniel Dubois knocked out his compatriot Anthony Joshua in a fight for the IBF heavyweight title, a Lenta.ru correspondent reports.

The fight took place at Wembley Stadium in London. Dubois, 27, knocked Joshua down several times. In the fifth round, he carried out a successful counterattack and knocked out his opponent. Thus, he defended the IBF world champion title.

Dubois won his 22nd career victory (21 by knockout) and lost twice. Joshua, 34, was considered a favorite but lost for the fourth time in the professional ring, with 28 wins (25 by knockout) to his credit.

Joshua’s last fight was in March 2024, against former UFC champion Francis Ngannou. The Briton knocked out Ngannou in the second round.