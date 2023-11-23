According to the latest news today, November 23, five people, including three children, were stabbed near a primary school in central Dublin. The knife attack occurred shortly after 1.40pm local time in Parnell Square East, not far from one of the city’s busiest streets, O’Connell Street. The victims are a man, a woman and three small children. One of the children and the woman are hospitalized with serious injuries but all five people attacked were taken to hospital. The area was cordoned off and declared a crime scene.

A man has been arrested in relation to the attack, confirmed the Irish Prime Minister, Leo Varadkar, who said he was “shocked” by the incident. “I am in contact with the Minister of Justice who keeps me updated. The facts are still emerging,” added Varadkar, quoted by the British media.

An eyewitness told the Rte broadcaster how she and another passerby disarmed the man armed with the knife. Siobhan Kearney described the scene as "total bedlam".