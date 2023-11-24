Ireland, attack outside primary school: anti-migrant protests explode

First a gang stabbing outside an elementary school, then mass protests against migrants. With a situation defined as currently “out of control” and with potentially devastating consequences. Dublin is under siege, almost like a civil war. For pessimists, a preview of what could become the future of Europe shaken by increasingly strong internal social tensions, probably also exacerbated by the latest political and military events.

The media speaks openly of “racial clashes”, even if the authorities are trying with limited success to contain the crisis amidst incidents between opposing political factions. What happened? First there was an attack outside a primary school in the north-central capital of Ireland, with three children injured. One of them, 5 years old, appears to be serious. Two other children and two adults – a woman and the alleged perpetrator of the attack – are hospitalized.

Gaelscoil Choláiste Mhuire is an Irish language primary school with 172 pupils based in a four-storey building in Parnell Square, a busy thoroughfare in Dublin’s north inner city. The attack apparently occurred as the students were leaving the school. A witness, Siobhan Kearney, told RTÉ that those present disarmed a man and pinned him to the ground, while some kicked him. “People were trying to attack the man. So me and an American lady formed a circle around him saying we would wait for the police.”

Rumors about the nationality of the perpetrator of the attack spark the revolt

Police described the attacker only as “a man in his fifties”, but the rumors that immediately spread on social media and from some testimonies contributed to fueling the unrest, given that many believe he was a non-European immigrant. Superintendent Liam Geraghty said officers were keeping an open mind in terms of the investigation but were “satisfied there was no link to terrorism”. However, in an evening press conference Harris stated: “I have never ruled out any possible motive for this attack… all lines of investigation are open to determine the motiveAnd”.

Police Chief Drew Harris blamed a “completely insane faction fueled by a far-right ideology” and warned of “misinformation.” But during the night an angry crowd set the city on fire. Complete with raids on shops and looting in one of the main shopping streets of the city. Some protesters carried signs reading “Irish Lives Matter” and waved Irish flags in a neighborhood that is home to a large immigrant community.

There were clashes with riot police as some protesters threw flares and fireworks, while others grabbed chairs and stools from bars and restaurants. A police cordon was set up around the Irish Parliament building, Leinster House, and officers from the Garda Mounted Support Unit were stationed in nearby Grafton Street.

More than 400 Irish police officers were involved. In a video statement on social media, Commander Patrick McMenamin said some members of the police force were attacked and assaulted. However, he said no serious injuries were reported. Ireland’s Justice Minister Helen McEntee called the scenes “intolerable” and said “a criminal and manipulative element must not be allowed to use an appalling tragedy to create havoc.” Promising exemplary punishments for the guilty.

Ireland is facing a chronic real estate crisis with widespread dissatisfaction fueling a backlash against asylum seekers and refugees, and far-right figures stoking anti-immigration sentiments at demonstrations and with social media campaigns.

But the blendif an attack with political and terrorist reasons is confirmed, risks becoming explosive and showing a disturbing sign of what could be risked elsewhere in Europe.

Subscribe to the newsletter

