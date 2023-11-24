In total, 34 people were arrested in Dublin following riots caused by a crowd on Thursday night (23), after four people, three of them minors, were stabbed, the Garda (Irish police) reported this Friday. fair (24).

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris detailed that a police officer was seriously injured and “many other members were injured” by the vandalism.

Thursday’s stabbing, which left a five-year-old girl in serious condition, was followed by a late afternoon demonstration by anti-immigration groups around the scene of the incident in the north of the capital.

According to the Garda official, 13 shops were seriously damaged or looted and 11 police vehicles were damaged during the disturbances.

The violence began after the attack outside a school in Parnell Square East, in the north of the city. Some protesters threw rockets and fireworks and others threw chairs and benches taken from bars and restaurants.

These protests forced the closure of several streets, while public bus, train and tram services also suspended some routes.

Irish President Michael D. Higgins expressed his concern for the victims of the “horrific” multiple stabbings, while also praising policing during the riots.

Of the four people stabbed yesterday, in addition to the serious injury to a five-year-old girl, a 30-year-old woman, a school employee, is being treated for “serious injuries”, but the other two minors are out of danger.

Irish police have arrested the woman’s alleged attacker, who was also stabbed when he was caught by passers-by, and although they have not yet provided information about his identity or the reason for the attack, it is known that he was not born in the country, but has a passport. Irish.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar declared this Friday (24) that the serious disturbances in Dublin had “embarrassed” the country and warned that there were more protests planned via social media for this weekend.

Varadkar spoke about “the two terrible” events that rocked the capital on Thursday, referring to the stabbing of “innocent children” and the “attack on society” by around 500 “criminals” in the heart of the city centre.

“As Prime Minister, I want to say to a nation that is restless and scared that this does not represent us,” said the Irish leader, who praised the response of citizens of “different nationalities” to overthrow the aggressor, whom he described as “true heroes of Ireland”.

“Yesterday, some decided that the best way to respond to this terrible event was to take to the streets of Dublin to terrorize, intimidate, loot and destroy,” lamented Varadkar, who is of Indian origin.

The head of the Irish government considered the disturbances, “the worst in decades”, to be an “exceptional event” and said the Garda would reinforce its presence on the streets in the coming days to prevent further disturbances. (With EFE agency)