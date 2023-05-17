For now, the euphoria of the movie Super Mario has changed, and that means that upcoming theatrical releases now have a chance to capture the attention of moviegoers. The one that clearly stands out as the favorite to follow is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Versewhich he has presented to his dubbing actors today.

Through a post on Twitter A mini video was released where the characters are introduced and next to the person who gives them a voice, fortunately, all the actors who participated in the first one make their return. As for the cameos, many of them will be performed by Youtubers, streamers and even stars from the world of TikTok.

Be surprised by the wonderful talent that lent their voices for the dubbing of #spiderman: Through the #SpiderVerso! Welcome to the Spider Society! The presale starts from this Thursday. Do not stay without your tickets! pic.twitter.com/6YeBEb33Oq – SonyPicturesMX (@SonyPicturesMX) May 16, 2023

In the cast, personalities such as Alex Montiel, Gaby Meza, Juan Guarnizo And till Andres Navy, many of them dedicated to the world of cinema in a matter of reports and interviews with different artists and directors. And although his lines could be reduced to phrases, that has made fans of spider-man Don’t be so happy with the decision.

In fact, some have taken the argument of what happened to the movie Super Mario, since for its dubbing people who are dedicated 100% to this business of providing character voices were used. So, it could be that some users opt directly for the option to see it in English, but that will be a matter for Sony to define the doubt.

Remember that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse the next one opens June 1st in theaters.

Via: sony pictures

editor’s note: Without a doubt it is a bad decision on the part of Sony, they do not need to attract people’s attention with Star Talents, since it is one of the most anticipated animated films of the year. The previous film even won an Oscar, there was no reason for the sequel to be a flop.