duban bobadilla He is one of the most promising cyclists in the national peloton. Last year he had a brilliant performance in the Clásico RCN, in which he finished in second position in the general classification.

In addition, Bobadilla, nicknamed ‘Migajita’ gave a great demonstration in the stage that ended in Manizales, in which he won the ascent to Cyprus.

“Victory for Dubán Bobadilla” The Colombian won stage 6 of the RCN Clásico in Manizales and is already second. Aldemar Reyes continues to lead.😍💪👍 pic.twitter.com/TghcL36TY8 — ⚡Maza⚡ (@MazaCiclismo) October 28, 2022

Now, at the age of 23, Bobadilla was provisionally suspended by the International Cycling Union, when he found himself in a surprise sample that took the substance CERA-EPO.

The control of Bobadilla was carried out on October 20 in the municipality of Marinilla (Antioquia). For now, the Colombian Cycling Federation has provisionally suspended him, although he faces a four-year ban.

The confession of Dubán Bobadilla

On his Instagram account, Bobadilla made a publication in which he accepts his guilt for what happened, but also leaves doubts about other issues.

“Today (Thursday) I want to inform everyone that I am aware of what I did and I believe that many times one goes after a goal and forgets about their own happiness. It sacrifices many things, but I think it is better sometimes to sacrifice and not waste time in vain since life goes by in the blink of an eye, you realize it and you are already old,” Bobadilla said in his confession.

“In my entire cycling life, here in Colombia, I realized that the game is played differently. There are many people who do not have enough influence or economic capital or take risks and never get ahead. Cycling in Colombia is handled differently with big names. great people, great brands, great teams and not being in the ‘thread’ or not having enough influence to carry the ‘bulk’,” he added.

Bobadilla announced his retirement from cycling and called for equality on the issue of doping controls.

“I think that the best and most important thing is to seek happiness and peace of mind, to enjoy this sport in a different way, to enjoy it in a healthy way, and apart from that, I want to tell you that I hope that, like me, they did enough controls before and during the race, I hope that the law is equitable for everyone. Like all the controls that they did to me in the early morning and late at night, I hope that they have been the same rules for everyone”, he assured.

