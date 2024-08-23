Dubai will host the fourth edition of the INTERPOL Global Young Police Leaders Programme 2024, from August 26 to 29, organised by the Dubai Police General Command, in cooperation with the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL), under the title “Police in the World of Artificial Intelligence”.

The program will feature young leaders from 35 countries around the world, as well as specialized speakers and trainers from various countries, who will discuss key themes related to the emergence of artificial intelligence as a transformative force reshaping industries and societies around the world, and the impact and challenges of this on security and police work.

Dubai Police Commander-in-Chief, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, stressed that Dubai Police has an advanced system and strategy that is concerned with the readiness of police operations to deal with the future and its challenges, including the challenges of artificial intelligence, and the extent to which this rapid development is harnessed in the service of police operations, and finding qualitative solutions and ideas that ensure the progress of police agencies, in a way that enhances the security and safety of societies, combats and confronts crime in all its types and classifications, and protects people.

He said: “The idea of ​​the INTERPOL Global Young Police Leaders Programme 2024 was launched in Dubai, which hosted its first and second editions, while the Republic of India hosted the third edition. He pointed out that Dubai Police seeks, through the programme, to enhance cooperation and communication with various participating countries, with the aim of developing the skills of INTERPOL’s young leaders, creating a unifying environment and platform for them to learn about the challenges of the present and the future, and providing them with the latest practices, technologies, tools and means that serve the police work system.”

He added: “The programme contributes to raising the level of performance efficiency in various police agencies around the world, enhancing effective and continuous communication and coordination between young leaders internationally, exchanging expertise to improve the level of response to various security challenges, and raising capabilities related to ways to benefit from artificial intelligence, so that it becomes one of the basic operating tools for police operations.”

For his part, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs at Dubai Police, Major General Expert Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, said: The rapid development in technology and the acceleration of modern technologies that the world witnesses every day have led to the diversification of forms of crimes and their transformation from traditional forms to more advanced forms, such as cybercrimes and crimes related to the use of technology and artificial intelligence. This has become a matter that requires rapid response, coordination and joint work, and high readiness to deal with many challenges, and work more effectively, by strengthening international efforts that limit and combat crime, and developing the level of performance of the youth sector, as they constitute the largest and most important part of security and police work. Major General Al Mansouri continued: “We at Dubai Police believe in the importance of the role of youth in security work, and considering that today’s youth are the “children of the digital age”, organizing and hosting the fourth edition of the INTERPOL Global Young Police Leaders Program 2024 in Dubai, and highlighting the police in the world of artificial intelligence, is an important tool on the path to developing the capabilities of police and security personnel and police apparatus systems, as young people will be able to exchange experiences, practices and information among themselves, under the supervision of an elite group of specialists and experts. Through this educational experience, they will be able to support decision-makers and police leaders in their countries, and come up with recommendations, innovations and youthful ideas capable of making a difference in the way of combating crime, in light of the accelerating and tremendously advanced world of artificial intelligence.”