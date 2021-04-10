The General Secretariat of the “Supreme Legislation Committee of the Emirate of Dubai” organized a workshop entitled “What is new in the field of check in light of the amendments to the Federal Commercial Transactions Law”, with the participation of 61 government agencies in the Emirate of Dubai, and the presence of a number of senior officials, managers and employees in the Secretariat of the Committee.

The workshop was presented by Counselor Dr. Sherif Mohamed Ghanem, from the General Secretariat of the Supreme Legislation Committee.

The new amendments, issued in accordance with the provisions of the Federal Law regarding commercial transactions, were discussed in line with national efforts aimed at improving the legislative and legal environment regulating the commercial and economic sectors, in order to enhance the leadership of Dubai and the United Arab Emirates on the global map of business and investment.

The workshop agenda revolved around the civil protection of the check, which includes claiming the value of the check, interest and compensation in the current legal situation, including recourse lawsuits, performance orders and ancillary civil lawsuits, and comparing this with what was introduced by the decree of federal law regarding the check being an executive document that must be enforced. The representative of the General Secretariat also reviewed the criminal protection of the check, highlighting the current crimes and penalties associated with the check, such as the drawer’s crime, the crimes of bank employees, the crime of appearance, and comparing it to what was introduced by the new federal law decree, as well as the new related amendments and additions.

The Secretary-General of the “Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai” Ahmed bin Mashar Al Muhairi confirmed that the workshop constituted an ideal platform for disseminating legal and legislative knowledge among the local government agencies, pointing out that the participation of 61 government agencies in the Emirate of Dubai confirms the success of the awareness efforts led by the General Secretariat. To lay solid foundations to ensure the optimal application of sustainable and balanced government legislation that supports ongoing preparations for the next 50 years. Al Muhairi said that the workshop has acquired great importance, as it revolves around the recent amendments to the Federal Commercial Transactions Law, which lay down the correct basis for enhancing the strength of the check as a reliable tool in commercial transactions, in a way that reflects positively on the economic, legislative and social levels, in order to achieve the national goals in creating a judiciary. Fair and safe society building.

It is noteworthy that the amendments made to the Federal Commercial Transactions Law have redefined and defined criminalization cases related to the check, to include checks for fraud and fraud using checks by giving an order to the bank not to cash the check without right and withdrawing the entire balance before the date of issuance of the check and intentionally writing or signing the check in a way that prevents it from being cashed, As the new amendments introduce a set of mechanisms and alternatives that ensure that the check value is collected in the fastest and simplest way possible, including obliging the bank to partially fulfill the check after deducting the full amount available to the beneficiary, and making the returned checks an executive document executed directly by the execution judge in the court, as well as confirming the means Preventing the criminal case and facilitating its procedures, with equality between reconciliation and payment of the check value as a basis for the expiry of the criminal case or the suspension of the execution of the adjudged punishment.





