Ali Maali (Dubai)

After 1091 days of stopping due to Corona, the Dubai International Basketball Championship will start again tomorrow, “Friday”, and the last match of this ancient tournament was on February 1, 2020, in the final of the version that bore the number “31”.

And now, with its return again under the auspices of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, and it will continue until the fifth of next month, with the participation of 9 teams who were divided into two groups, and the matches will be held in the Al-Nasr Club hall, after many years that the Al-Ahly Youth Club hall experienced.

The participating teams were divided into two groups, the first includes our national team, the Syrian Al-Wehda clubs, the Libyan Al-Nasr, the Lebanese Dynamo, and the Philippine Strong Group, and the second group includes the Lebanese Al-Riyadi clubs, the Lebanese Beirut, the Moroccan Sala, and the Tunisian African.

Our team begins its campaign in the tournament “Friday” by meeting the Philippine “Strong Group” team at seven in the evening. The first is that Al-Nasr Al-Libya meets the Syrian Al-Wehda in a confrontation that is expected to be attended by a large audience of the Syrian community and Al-Wehda fans.

This tournament is considered the best preparation for our national team before participating in the second round of the Asian qualifiers scheduled for the Qatari capital next February 20. Dr. Munir bin Al Habib, coach of the national teams, seeks to achieve the greatest benefit from this tournament despite the injury of the trio, Mohammed Abdul Latif, Rashid Nasser and Jassim Mohammed. And the coach may benefit from the efforts of one of them throughout the days of the tournament, and there are currently 19 players on the white list, who will be kept by the technical staff in this tournament until the technical, physical and moral benefit of all the elements is achieved.

Major General “M” Ismail Al-Gergawi, Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee, President of the UAE and Arab Federations, confirmed the readiness of all elements of success in this version, after the great effort exerted by Prisma for managing public relations, and the new generation for organizing sporting events.

Al-Gergawi said: “We are waiting for a strong start after an absence of two years due to the Corona pandemic, and the return of the tournament in the “32” edition is great evidence of the Basketball Federation’s desire to continue this ancient tournament in order to confirm its imprint on the game not only in the Emirates, but in the Middle East and the Asian continent, and we call Our players from all ages in the country to come to the stands and watch the different schools in the game to develop the level, especially since there are very distinguished elements of the participating foreign players.