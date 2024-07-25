The Dubai Police Resilience Centre organised the second forum for crisis and disaster managers in the Emirate of Dubai, to discuss challenges, opportunities for improvement, future foresight and readiness to deal with emergency crises and respond quickly to them, within the framework of unifying efforts and tools between various departments and concerned sectors.

The forum, which included crisis and disaster managers specialised in various government departments across the Emirate of Dubai, discussed the recommendations and suggestions of the first forum and what was implemented from them, while many government departments provided an explanation of their efforts during the past period in achieving readiness to deal with crises, disasters, future challenges and new recommendations aimed at enhancing joint work.

The second forum discussed future and expected challenges at the global level in the field of emergencies, whether natural, health, technical, technological, etc., and ways to achieve the necessary readiness to deal with them.

Brigadier Expert Ahmed Bourguiba, Director of the Resilience Centre at Dubai Police, confirmed that the second forum addressed three main axes: the challenges facing dealing with emergencies, crises and disasters, the challenges in the preparation and readiness phase, the suggestions and recommendations to enhance the emergency, crisis and disaster management system, and the stages of recovery from the crisis.

He stressed that the second forum, which brings together crisis and disaster managers in the Emirate of Dubai, is an extension of the first meeting held in December of last year, in order to discuss expertise and experiences and to identify the latest changes and challenges facing the world in the field of dealing with crises and resolving them in a way that contributes to enhancing the continuity of work and the constant readiness of all work teams and concerned parties.

He said that the second forum comes within the framework of the constant keenness to make Dubai a flexible city that deals with various unexpected events with complete flexibility, and adapts to various conditions and crises.

He explained that the forum, which brings together all specialists under one roof, contributes to conducting extensive brainstorming to come up with qualitative ideas, initiatives and projects that support government trends by identifying risks, being able to anticipate them and dealing with them in an effective manner that ensures the continuity of efforts and work in the Emirate of Dubai.

He stressed that the UAE, in general, and Dubai in particular, are always keen to prepare in advance to monitor crises and emergencies of all kinds worldwide, in order to achieve the necessary readiness to confront challenges and risks and deal with them appropriately and in the best practices.