Dubai Youth Council is preparing to launch the Dubai Youth Retreat next Thursday, with the participation of a group of ministers and a wide presence of leaders from Dubai government departments and institutions, in addition to an elite group of experts and specialists in the fields of economy, innovation, space, culture and community service, and a distinguished presence from members of the youth councils in the emirate. The retreat, held under the patronage of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), constitutes a strategic platform that aims to support youth and enable them to face future challenges, and enhance their capabilities in the areas of leadership, creativity and innovation.

The retreat will allow young people to communicate directly with leaders and decision-makers, and will give them the opportunity to exchange ideas and experiences, as this forum will have an impact in motivating young people to propose innovative solutions that will contribute to enhancing Dubai’s position and leadership at the local and international levels.

The retreat is organised as part of Dubai’s commitment to investing in the energies of young people and preparing them to play an effective and influential role in achieving the emirate’s future vision, and engaging them in a dialogue that keeps pace with Dubai’s aspirations and ambitious goals for the next phase. The retreat discussions will address a range of key themes, including: innovation, economy, space, cultural values, and community service, with the aim of developing plans and strategies that contribute to supporting the National Youth Agenda 2031.

“The Dubai Youth Retreat is an important step in our journey to empower youth and engage them in shaping the future of the emirate. We believe that youth are the driving force behind positive development, and through this retreat we seek to empower them to build and hone their leadership and creativity skills, and engage them in the decision-making process,” said Hassan Sabt, Chairman of the Dubai Youth Council. “We look forward to fruitful discussions and innovative ideas that will contribute to achieving our aspirations for a future full of opportunities for Dubai,” he added.

For his part, Jaber Al Zeyoudi, Chairman of the Dubai Culture Youth Council, said: “The retreat is an exceptional opportunity to enable young people to express their ambitions and ideas, and their ability to positively influence the local cultural scene, and participate in building the community and shaping the future of the emirate. We look forward to benefiting from the retreat’s outcomes and investing them in establishing inspiring dialogue platforms that bring together young people, decision-makers and experts in the emirate, and encourage them to exchange opinions and experiences.”

The retreat is expected to yield a set of important outcomes that will contribute to shaping the future and activating the role of youth in various fields, confirming Dubai’s position as a global centre for innovation and leadership.