The Dubai Youth Council organized the “Dubai Youth Retreat” initiative, which was held in the presence of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, and with the participation of Minister of State for Youth Affairs Dr. Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Secretary General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, Abdullah Mohammed Al Basti, Director General of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), Hala Badri, Director General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of the Watani Al Emarat Foundation, Dharar Belhoul Al Falasi, in addition to more than 80 young men and women from the members of the youth councils in the emirate, and a number of experts in the fields of economy, innovation, space, culture and community service, and others.

The retreat, hosted by the Union Museum, provided an innovative strategic platform that facilitated communication between young people and leaders and decision-makers in Dubai government departments and institutions, as well as experts and specialists in various fields, and the exchange of experiences and opinions with them.

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed that the Dubai Youth Retreat is in line with Dubai’s approach to anticipating the future and its commitment to supporting the system of creativity and innovation, noting that it represents an ambitious dialogue that embodies the creative thinking of the UAE’s youth and highlights their innovative visions, creativity and ability to bring about positive change in their community and country.

Her Highness said, “This retreat is an investment in tomorrow and a transit point to a bright and sustainable future built by the ambitions of our youth. It will inevitably produce decision-makers and leaders who have a sense of responsibility, who participate with us in developing plans and policies and in anticipating the future, and who follow the approach of our wise leadership in creativity and innovation to continue the path of excellence.”

“This retreat reflects the concept of integrating roles to achieve Dubai’s visions that support innovation. Its importance lies in building real partnerships between youth and decision-makers in various entities and institutions. These partnerships are a powerful tool to achieve the sustainable development goals we seek,” Her Highness added, noting the rich content of the “Dubai Youth Retreat” that was held in conjunction with the launch of the National Youth Agenda 2031, which aims to make Emirati youth the most prominent model locally and globally in thought, values, and effective contribution to economic and social development and national responsibility.

Dr. Sultan Al Neyadi said that youth are the backbone of development and its main pillar for building a prosperous and sustainable future, and the wise leadership has always believed in the importance of investing in their energies and directing them towards innovation and creativity in various fields.

“The retreat contributed to instilling the values ​​of leadership and innovation among ambitious Emirati youth, and enhancing their role in making decisions that support shaping a bright future for the Emirate of Dubai and the UAE in general,” he added, noting that “the retreat came to represent the fruits of the efforts that began in the first youth retreat held in 2016, and the next one in 2024, and was the cornerstone for launching the National Youth Agenda 2031. These initiatives formed a clear vision for the future of youth, and each one embodied an important turning point towards achieving the goals of the sustainable development process.”

Hala Badri stressed the importance of empowering, guiding and supporting young people in achieving their goals and ambitions, and turning their dreams into reality.

“Youth are the true engine of innovation and sustainable development. Our wise leadership believes in the importance of investing in them and benefiting from their energies and competencies, and has sought to encourage them to participate in the process of building and developing Dubai and enhancing its attractiveness, which has positively reflected on the emirate’s position and global leadership,” she said, pointing to the role of the “Dubai Youth Retreat” in building bridges of communication between youth and leaders in Dubai government departments and institutions, and presenting youth models in thought and leadership.

The retreat program included a series of brainstorming sessions and interactive workshops that addressed a set of topics that highlighted the influence of youth and their role in bringing about positive change and contributing to advancing the wheel of development. The trade and economy axis discussed the need to develop youth skills and provide them with the innovative tools they need to enable them to face future challenges and motivate them to develop their ideas and launch their entrepreneurial projects. Meanwhile, discussions related to the innovation axis focused on ways to encourage youth to practice creative thinking, invest in technological techniques and employ them in innovating quality products and services.

Within the military sector axis, participants highlighted the need to prepare a young generation capable of leadership, believing in teamwork, and having a sense of responsibility, which enhances their loyalty and raises their awareness of the importance of defending the homeland and maintaining its security and stability, while the space and future axis formed an important part of the retreat discussions, during which ways to inspire and motivate young people to participate in scientific research and shape the future of space were reviewed. Within the values, culture and community service axis, participants discussed the role of young people and their responsibility in promoting giving, ethical values, positive behaviors, coexistence with cultural diversity, and consolidating national identity in the souls of members of society, in addition to the need for their active participation in developing community service.

For his part, Chairman of the Dubai Youth Council, Hassan Sabt, said that the Dubai Youth Retreat is a pioneering step towards enhancing the position of youth as effective and influential elements in the development and innovation process witnessed by the Emirate of Dubai. He added: “We were able to provide a strategic platform aimed at enabling youth to develop their skills in various fields, whether in leadership, innovation, or economic and social fields. We believe that youth are the cornerstone of Dubai’s future, and they are capable of achieving the positive change that we all seek.”

“The retreat resulted in a set of outcomes that reflect the depth of interaction between youth and leaders, and confirm the importance of the role that youth play in shaping the future of the emirate. We are committed to supporting them and providing them with the tools that enable them to face future challenges and achieve their ambitions on the ground. This retreat is not just an annual event, but rather the beginning of a series of initiatives that will contribute to transforming Dubai into a global hub for innovation and creativity, driven by the unlimited energies and potential of youth,” he added.

The Dubai Youth Retreat concluded with key outcomes, including the launch of six dialogue platforms aimed at motivating young people to discuss various issues of interest to them, and the most prominent challenges they face in various economic, cultural, military, innovation, artificial intelligence, space and future sectors. The outcomes also included preparing reports that include a set of innovative ideas and solutions that contribute to the development and progress of the Emirate of Dubai, in addition to activating channels for transferring talents and exchanging experiences between young people, decision-makers, experts and specialists in various fields.

