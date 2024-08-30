The Dubai Youth Council organized the “Dubai Youth Retreat” initiative, which was held in the presence of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, and with the participation of His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, His Excellency Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, His Excellency Abdullah Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, Her Excellency Hala Badri, Director General of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), His Excellency Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, His Excellency Dherar Belhoul Al Falasi, Director General of the Watani Al Emarat Foundation, in addition to more than 80 young men and women from the members of the youth councils in the emirate, and a number of experts in the fields of economy, innovation, space, culture, community service, and others.

The retreat, sponsored by Dubai Culture, aims to support youth and enhance their capabilities in the areas of leadership, creativity, economy and society, and motivate them to provide innovative solutions to future societal challenges. The retreat, hosted by the Etihad Museum, provided an innovative strategic platform that facilitates communication between youth and leaders and decision-makers in Dubai government departments and institutions, as well as experts and specialists in various fields, and exchanges experiences and opinions with them. This is in line with Dubai’s visions and aspirations to invest in youth, prepare and qualify them, and involve them in shaping the future, which contributes to consolidating the emirate’s position and global leadership.

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed that the “Dubai Youth Retreat” is in line with Dubai’s approach to anticipating the future and its commitment to supporting the system of creativity and innovation, noting that it represents an ambitious dialogue that embodies the creative thinking of the youth of the Emirates, and highlights their innovative visions, creativity and ability to bring about positive change in their community and their country.

Her Highness said: “This retreat is an investment in tomorrow, and a transit station to a bright and sustainable future built by the ambitions of our youth. It will inevitably produce decision-makers and leaders who have a sense of responsibility, who participate with us in developing plans and policies and in anticipating the future, and who follow the approach of our wise leadership in creativity and innovation to continue the path of excellence.”

Her Highness added: “This retreat reflects the concept of integrating roles to achieve Dubai’s visions that support innovation. Its importance lies in building real partnerships between youth and decision-makers in various entities and institutions. These partnerships are a powerful tool to achieve the sustainable development goals we seek.” Her Highness pointed out the rich content of the “Dubai Youth Retreat” that was held in conjunction with the launch of the National Youth Agenda 2031, which aims to make Emirati youth the most prominent model locally and globally in thought, values, and effective contribution to economic and social development and national responsibility.

Investing in youth

Commenting on this youth event, His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al Neyadi said: “Youth are the backbone of development and the main pillar for building a prosperous and sustainable future. The wise leadership has always believed in the importance of investing in their energies and directing them towards innovation and creativity in various fields. We are constantly striving to provide the appropriate environment that enables young people to achieve their ambitions and develop their capabilities, as they are the leaders of tomorrow who will bear the responsibility of continuing to achieve the pioneering achievements witnessed by the UAE.”

His Excellency added: “The Dubai Youth Retreat contributed to instilling the values ​​of leadership and innovation among ambitious Emirati youth, and enhancing their role in making decisions that support shaping a bright future for the Emirate of Dubai and the UAE in general. He pointed out that this retreat came as a result of the efforts that were launched in the first youth retreat held in 2016, and then the next one in 2024, and was the cornerstone for launching the National Youth Agenda 2031. These initiatives formed a clear vision for the future of youth, and each one of them embodied an important turning point towards achieving the goals of the sustainable development process.”

Empower and support

For her part, Her Excellency Hala Badri stressed the importance and necessity of empowering, guiding and supporting young people in achieving their goals and ambitions and turning their dreams into reality. Her Excellency said: “Youth are the hope of the present and the future, an effective force and source of inspiration, and the true driver of innovation and sustainable development. With their diverse ideas, skills and capabilities, they embody the values ​​of giving in all fields. Our wise leadership believes in the importance of investing in them and benefiting from their energies and competencies, and sought to encourage them to participate in the journey of building and developing Dubai and enhancing its attractiveness, which has positively reflected on the emirate’s position and global leadership,” pointing to the role of the “Dubai Youth Retreat” in building bridges of communication between young people and leaders in Dubai government departments and institutions, and presenting youth models in thought and leadership.

She added: “The retreat contributed to creating an environment that stimulates creativity and excellence, capable of opening horizons for young people, and giving them the opportunity to participate in formulating a series of qualitative initiatives and plans that contribute to preparing and qualifying them for the future, and enhance their role in developing solutions that meet their needs and help them face challenges,” while praising the quality of the ideas and topics presented during the retreat and its outcomes aimed at achieving the goals of the “National Youth Agenda 2031.”

Sessions and workshops

The retreat program included a series of brainstorming sessions and interactive workshops that addressed a set of topics that highlighted the impact of youth and their role in bringing about positive change and contributing to advancing the wheel of development. The trade and economy axis discussed the need to develop youth skills and provide them with the innovative tools they need to enable them to face future challenges and motivate them to develop their ideas and launch their entrepreneurial projects. Meanwhile, discussions related to the innovation axis focused on ways to encourage youth to practice creative thinking, invest in technological techniques and employ them in innovating quality products and services. Within the military sector axis, participants highlighted the need to prepare a young generation capable of leadership, who believe in teamwork and have a sense of responsibility, which enhances their loyalty and raises their level of awareness of the importance of defending the homeland and maintaining its security and stability. While the space and future axis formed an important part of the retreat discussions, during which ways to inspire and motivate young people to participate in scientific research and shape the future of space were reviewed, within the axes of values, culture and community service, the participants discussed the role of young people and their responsibility in promoting giving, moral values, positive behaviors and coexistence with cultural diversity, and consolidating national identity in the souls of the members of society, in addition to the necessity of their effective participation in developing community service.

Pioneering step

For his part, Hassan Sabt, Chairman of the Dubai Youth Council, said: “The Dubai Youth Retreat is a pioneering step towards enhancing the position of youth as effective and influential elements in the development and innovation process witnessed by the Emirate of Dubai. Through this retreat, we are keen to create an interactive environment that allows youth the opportunity to communicate directly with leaders and decision-makers, and express their opinions and aspirations directly. We have been able to provide a strategic platform aimed at enabling youth to develop their skills in various fields, whether in leadership, innovation, or economic and social fields. We believe that youth are the cornerstone of Dubai’s future, and they are capable of achieving the positive change that we all seek.”

He added: “The retreat resulted in a set of outcomes that reflect the depth of interaction between youth and leaders, and emphasize the important role that youth play in shaping the future of the emirate. We are committed to supporting them and providing them with the tools that enable them to face future challenges and achieve their ambitions on the ground. This retreat is not just an annual event, but rather the beginning of a series of initiatives that will contribute to transforming Dubai into a global center for innovation and creativity, driven by the unlimited energies and potential of youth.”

The Dubai Youth Retreat concluded with a set of basic outcomes, represented by the launch of six dialogue platforms aimed at motivating young people to discuss various issues that concern them and the most prominent challenges they face in various economic, cultural and military sectors, as well as the fields of innovation, artificial intelligence, space and the future. The outcomes also included preparing reports that include a set of innovative ideas and solutions that contribute to the development and progress of the Emirate of Dubai, in addition to activating channels for transferring talents and exchanging experiences between young people, decision-makers, experts and specialists in various fields.