The Dubai World Trade Center revealed that Dubai won hosting 232 business events to be held over the next few years, which reflects the positive impact on the economic system as a whole, indicating that the center managed to maintain its position as one of the most important exhibition centers in the region, specifically to promote exhibition and conference tourism in Dubai and promote Its economy and its status as a global capital for business and tourism, as it was the first exhibition center to resume its activities after the pandemic and worked to restore the safe operation of the events sector in Dubai.

Maher Abdul Karim Julfar, Executive Vice President of Exhibition and Conference Halls Department at the Dubai World Trade Center, confirmed that the first quarter of this year witnessed many signs of optimism about the nature of business in 2023.

Julphar stated, in a statement to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, that Dubai received 4.67 million visitors during the first quarter of 2023, compared to 3.97 million visitors during the same period in 2022, an increase of 17% year-on-year, among the city’s best quarterly performance. since the pandemic.

He added that the Dubai World Trade Center witnessed the organization of 36 exhibitions and conferences, compared to 25 events during the same period in 2022. This growth contributes to consolidating Dubai’s position at the forefront of global destinations for the meetings, conferences and exhibitions sector, and supports the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to make Dubai one of the three best cities. economic in the world.

Julphar indicated that work is underway to build new partnerships during 2023 by organizing and hosting new events, adding that in terms of global projects, the “Kun International” company, which was launched by the center last year and specializes in organizing international events, will organize a series of international events, including the version The opening ceremony of the “GITEX Africa” ​​exhibition, the largest African technology event, will be held from May 31 to June 2 in Marrakech, Morocco. The company will also organize the “Saudi Food” exhibition from June 20 to 22 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Executive Vice President of Exhibition and Conference Halls Department at the Dubai World Trade Center noted the center’s readiness to host a number of huge events such as “GITEX Global”, “Gulf Food” and the World Radiocommunication Conference (November 20: December 15), in addition to hosting about 4 Thousands of delegates from the 193 member states of the International Telecommunication Union, during their participation in the meetings of the Radiocommunication Assembly prior to the start of the conference.

Julphar mentioned that the exhibitions affiliated with the center have achieved remarkable positive results during the past year, as they attracted 12,000 exhibiting companies, an increase of 35% over last year, while the events hosted by the Dubai World Trade Center attracted more than 37,000 companies, with a significant increase of 50%. For the past year, international companies accounted for 72% of the total exhibiting companies.

He added that the conferences and exhibitions sector contributes to enhancing the growth of Dubai in accordance with the vision and directions of the Dubai government and its economic agenda by expanding the annual events agenda of conferences and commercial events that attract major exhibiting companies and visitors from all over Dubai, and working to consolidate its leading position by developing its infrastructure and adopting the latest Smart technological solutions, in addition to strengthening the sector through its free zone, which attracts a group of international and emerging companies alike, which in turn benefit from the integrated business system and the conclusion of partnerships and commercial deals provided by the center through its annual agenda full of events and trade exhibitions.