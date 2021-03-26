Dubai World Cup 2021 … a message of peace and love from the UAE to the world

Dubai (WAM)

Tomorrow, Saturday, the world’s attention will turn to the “Meydan” track, which hosts the silver jubilee edition of the Dubai World Cup 2021, in addition to the “Al Quoz Speed” race, “Dubai Golden Shaheen”, “Dubai Turf” and “Longines Dubai Shaima Classic”.

Mohammed Issa Al-Adhab, Director General of the Dubai Racing Club, explained that the preparations for the launch of the 25th edition of the Dubai World Cup began a long time ago, in order to ensure the success of the event and bring it out in the best way, taking into account the precautionary measures to limit the spread of “Covid 19” in order to preserve For everyone’s safety.

Al-Adab thanked the Supreme Committee of Crises and Disasters in Dubai, the Security Committee of the Dubai Police General Command, and all partners for their support for this global event, as work teams were formed whose main concern was to ensure the safety of all participants in the race, including owners, knights and guests.

He pointed out that the Dubai World Cup evening is one of the activities that are keen to ensure that the participating classifications are of the first class for horses, which are selected by a specialized committee through the participation of these horses in various tracks and various world championships, and thus invite the best of them to participate in this evening on Dubai floor.

He stressed that, in consultation with the Supreme Committee of Crises and Disasters in Dubai, some events accompanying the race, such as the reception of guests, were canceled, provided that the event is limited to the draw ceremony only, and an iftar party with the riders, while the attendance is limited to horse owners, some sponsoring representatives and some representatives of the international press. Without a public presence as a precaution to limit the spread of the Coronavirus.

The Director General of the Dubai Horse Racing Club pointed out that the evening of the Dubai World Cup is one of the richest races around the world in terms of prizes, with a total prize pool of $ 26.5 million, including $ 12 million for the main race, which is sponsored by Emirates Airlines, pointing out that the nine rounds formed The evening of the Dubai World Cup is the most expensive and famous in the world, and every year it attracts an elite of the most powerful horses in the world, and the current edition witnesses the participation of 117 horses representing 11 countries from the six continents of the world.

Regarding the message that the Emirates directs by ensuring the organization of this event .. Al-Adab said: By organizing this event, the UAE aims to send a message of love, peace and tolerance to the world, as well as confirming its ability to organize such kind of events, especially in light of circumstances. That the world is experiencing, amid precautionary measures to ensure that the spread of the “Covid 19” virus is limited.

He appreciated the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, for horse racing in general and the Dubai World Cup in particular, indicating that the celebration of these The Silver Jubilee edition of this year stems from this great support, which was evident through the development it witnessed over the past years.

He pointed to the great momentum of this global event, as the number of attendees before the Corona pandemic reached 100 thousand people, and between 15 and 25 million viewers around the world through various channels, which indicates the great success achieved by the Dubai World Cup since the first edition that dazzled the world. With the participation of the elite horses, then the championship becomes the focus of attention of the whole world and the wish of all horse owners to participate in it.