Dubai (Etihad)

Al-Nahda Women’s Association inaugurated the Al-Lisili branch of the Ladies Sports Club, in order to enhance the importance of health and therapeutic fitness culture directed to the community and the family, stressing the association’s keenness to achieve sustainable health through the Ladies Health Club, which provides distinguished services and a purposeful culture that raises the level of health and fitness awareness to reach a happy health and stable life. For everything that would make people happy.

The opening of the center comes as part of the branch’s efforts in its community development work, supporting health awareness work, promoting sustainable health prospects, and consolidating the values ​​of health culture and physical fitness in the community.

The sports center provides a range of sports programs and services for fitness exercises with international specifications, in addition to the modern equipment hall, and the women’s salon offers integrated services and hair treatments.