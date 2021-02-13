Dubai (WAM)

Dubai Women Establishment continues to organize a “Career Counseling Program”, in cooperation with the embassies of the Nordic countries in the country, whose activities were launched last October under the slogan “Emiratis on the Success Journey”, with the participation of 33 employees from the government, private and semi-governmental sectors in the country as part of their efforts To enhance leadership and professional capacities of Emirati women.

Over the past four months, the Foundation held many individual meetings via the Internet between Emirati employees participating in the program and mentors and mentors, who are leaders in the government and private sectors in the Nordic countries and who belong to different disciplines.

During the meetings, many issues and topics were discussed, in addition to exchanging knowledge and experiences, in a way that contributes to achieving the goal of the program in refining the professional, personal and leadership skills of the participants in it, in line with the goals of the foundation, and based on the vision and directives of the wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Council The Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the Emirates Council for Gender Balance and Chairperson of the Dubai Women Establishment, to work to improve women’s capabilities and increase their participation in the labor market, through innovative programs that take into account the best standards and work practices, which contribute to Attracting Emirati women’s talent in various fields, and enhancing their contribution as a key partner in development in all sectors, in line with the vision and directives of the country’s wise leadership. Shamsa Saleh, Executive Director of the Dubai Women Establishment, expressed her pride in the successes and achievements of Emirati women in various fields, thanks to the support of the wise leadership of women and the investment of their capabilities and belief in their right to work, in addition to their social and family responsibility and the Emirati woman’s own awareness of the importance of their role in the advancement of their country and their sense of belonging and responsibility .

On her part, Sultana Saif, Director of the Women Development Department at the Dubai Women Establishment, expressed her happiness with the positive results achieved by the individual meetings during the last period between the participants in the program and the mentors and mentors, in line with our keenness to make the most of it for these participants who are at the beginning of their career by providing them With the necessary experience to build capacity and acquire personal and professional skills, she pointed out that these individual meetings will continue until next November, when graduation certificates will be delivered at the headquarters of the Expo 2020 Dubai.