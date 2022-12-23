The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children has strengthened its digital system by adding the “WhatsApp” feature to receive reports about violence and requests for psychological, social and legal advice (at the number: 971800111), with the aim of contributing to facilitating the pace of work related to requesting and obtaining service.

This comes as a result of the Corporation’s keenness and endeavors to diversify communication channels and communicate with customers and targets, and to strengthen the system of smart channels, by employing the abundance of digital and modern technological options ideally, in line with its directions and meeting the aspirations of the targeted people.

The Acting Director General of the Foundation, Sheikha Saeed Al-Mansoori, confirmed that the Foundation is adopting a development strategy in the areas of strengthening digital channels, with the aim of achieving positive results with regard to people who are subjected to violence, and in a way that contributes to strengthening the Foundation’s position and its efforts to provide the highest standards of services and in accordance with international best practices. that lead to achieving the requirements of a society free of violence.

She pointed out that the Foundation launches its programs and initiatives through a comprehensive and flexible strategy, which aims to lead the transformation in the methods and mechanisms for providing qualitative digital services, which are positive, achieve the desired goals, improve performance efficiency, and ensure the provision of the best services for victims of domestic violence and bullying.

The Foundation provides an integrated and qualitative system of digital communication channels through its various accounts on social networking sites, in addition to the hotline, to receive the calls of customers wishing to help or psychological counseling, in addition to the website.

Since its establishment in 2007, the Foundation has sought to learn about the best international experiences in the field of combating violence, bullying and crimes of human trafficking. During its journey, it has made quantum leaps in the field of combating these crimes, and has adopted a developmental approach based on preserving the gains by building on them and employing the latest competencies and national cadres. as well as the use of digital enablers.