The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children discussed practical plans and solutions to enhance and raise the efficiency of the care and rehabilitation services it provides to customers.

This came during the meeting, which took place over the course of one day, at the Millennium Place Mirdif Hotel in Dubai, and was devoted to external customers of various nationalities, to review the most prominent points of strength and weakness in the data of the services programs provided, with the aim of strengthening and developing them in the presence of the Acting Director General of the Corporation, Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, along with the directors and employees of the concerned units. The launch of the Foundation’s Care and Rehabilitation Department, “Fingerprint Initiative”, is an affirmation of its keenness to improve the customer experience, and to reach the highest percentage of their satisfaction with the institution’s performance while obtaining social, psychological, legal, and housing services, call center and hotline services, as well as empowerment services.

Al-Mansoori stressed that the meeting comes in the context of achieving the Foundation’s vision, which is to achieve strong bonds and a safe society through direct communication with customers, sharing their opinions, observations and suggestions about the nature and level of services provided to them, which allows for the consolidation of cooperation, and work together to enhance and develop services and provide the best and stand on their needs and give them a real opportunity to be active partners in decision-making and policy-making, as they are the most knowledgeable about their problems, requirements and needs.