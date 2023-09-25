The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children organized a workshop on psychological first aid, to provide workers in the intervention and psychological support sectors with the necessary skills to respond to people’s needs during difficult situations and emergency events.

The workshop aims to introduce participants to the principles and importance of psychological first aid, identify common emotional reactions and signs of distress in crisis situations, define the role of active listening and empathic communication to provide appropriate support, demonstrate the ability to provide practical assistance and connect individuals to resources, and introduce the importance of self-care and apply strategies. Coping to manage stress while providing assistance.

Acting Director General of the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, stressed that psychological first aid is considered one of the most important necessities in the aftermath of crises, disasters, or any emotionally painful event, as immediate and appropriate support can significantly reduce the impact of shock in the long term, and improve… Coping mechanisms and enhances resilience by training individuals in psychological first aid.