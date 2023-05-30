In the context of integrating efforts between various government and private entities in Dubai to enhance the emirate’s position and competitiveness globally as a center for advanced technologies and smart applications and to consolidate its leadership in various future sectors, Fakeeh University Hospital, the smart healthcare center in Dubai Silicon Oasis, which is affiliated with the Dubai Economic Zones Authority, has achieved Integrated “Days” achieved a great achievement, as it became the first health care provider in the Middle East to use drone technology to deliver medicines, confirming the hospital’s leadership in the health care sector at the regional level and providing an important technical development that serves the sector.

This step comes in line with the vision of the wise leadership to enhance Dubai’s global competitiveness in the field of adopting advanced technology and its applications, and in line with the objectives of the “Dubai Program to Enable Transportation by Unmanned Aircraft” launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council in 2008. 2021 with the aim of enhancing integration between the various major economic sectors in Dubai, employing the latest ideas, technologies and qualitative solutions, and providing an advanced infrastructure that enables innovators and program participants to test new solutions in model testing areas.

A supportive environment for innovation

And by taking advantage of the supportive environment for continuous development provided by “Days” through Dubai Silicon Oasis, and based on its position as a center for innovation, knowledge and testing smart future technologies, Fakeeh University Hospital took this pioneering step in the field of healthcare, believing in the importance of effective and timely drug delivery using the latest techniques.

The project was implemented in cooperation with the Dubai Future Foundation and the General Authority of Civil Aviation in Dubai, whereby medicines were successfully delivered within a distance of 10 kilometers to the home of a hospital visitor in a residential complex in Dubai Silicon Oasis.

Commenting on this achievement, Dr. Juma Al Matrooshi, Director General of Dubai Silicon Oasis, said: “As a technology and knowledge hub within the Dubai Urban Plan 2040, Dubai Silicon Oasis is keen to be an open laboratory for the latest innovations, technologies and smart solutions. In line with the objectives of the Dubai Transport Empowerment Program With Unmanned Aircraft” launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, we are committed to enabling all efforts from inside and outside the country to develop and test innovative unmanned transportation solutions that enhance services and improve the quality of life.

He added: “The success of solutions that are applied on a large scale depends on many trials and tests that precede their application until reaching the desired final results. Therefore, we are keen to provide an incubating environment supportive of companies to implement tests, evaluate conditions and outputs, and implement solutions based on data and data. We congratulate Fakeeh Hospital university for this successful experience.

The first in the Middle East

In turn, Dr. Fateh Mohamed Gul, CEO of Fakeeh University Hospital, said: “We are proud to be the first to provide a drug delivery service via drones in the Middle East through Fakeeh University Hospital in Dubai Silicon Oasis. Since the establishment of the hospital, we have continuously relied on technological development to provide Innovative services. There is no doubt that Dubai’s environment that supports innovation and stimulates the adoption of technology in order to serve the community is a source of inspiration for excellence in various fields. This initiative constitutes a qualitative achievement towards enhancing access to health care services and achieving full digital integration. The hospital is keen to integrate the latest technologies in Day-to-day operations. We believe that the potential of modern technology has no limits, and this is just the beginning of what future technologies will offer. As a result of this commitment and thanks to the support of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority “DIZ”, Dubai Future Foundation and the General Authority of Civil Aviation in Dubai, we were able to achieve this achievement ” .

He added: “Fakeeh University Hospital strengthens its leadership position in contributing to shaping the future of health care in the UAE by adopting innovation and exploring and employing the latest technologies. This achievement of delivering medicines by drones is an indication of our constant commitment to excellence and the quality of life of the community that we are proud to provide our services.” mechanism.”

Radical transformation

Drone delivery of medicines is a paradigm shift in healthcare. This innovative approach ensures key elements, the most important of which is rapid response, as Fakeeh University Hospital can quickly deliver medicines to patients, which greatly reduces response time and contributes to saving lives in critical cases, as well as increasing accessibility, as drones bypass geographical barriers, allowing Patients receive medications without delay.

These pioneering solutions in the field of health also ensure that all residents of the Emirates benefit effectively, quickly and safely from health care services through the priority given to safety and adherence to strict regulations and protocols, as the drug delivery system using drones includes advanced features such as collision avoidance technology and immediate real-time monitoring This ensures the safe transportation of medicines. These solutions also ensure sustainability, as the delivery of medicines via drones significantly reduces carbon pollution associated with traditional means of transportation, and this environmentally friendly method is in line with the UAE’s commitment to sustainability and supports its vision of becoming a global leader in innovation.

Fakeeh University Hospital has achieved this qualitative progress in the field of healthcare, by cooperating with regulatory authorities, health organizations and relevant entities in this field to ensure a seamless integration of drone technology into the healthcare system. Fakeeh University Hospital is working to take full advantage of these innovative solutions to improve patient outcomes and raise the standards of the health environment in the UAE, and aims to create a path that inspires the development of pioneering initiatives and reshaping the concept of healthcare.