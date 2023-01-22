The business events sector continues to confirm its tangible positive contribution to supporting the sustainable economic growth of Dubai and increasing the momentum of the tourism sector, which is highlighted by a successful year in terms of winning bids to host conferences, forums and meetings, as well as incentive travel programs for major international companies, which supports the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 .

The “Dubai Business Events” office, the official office for attracting events and conferences in Dubai and affiliated with the Department of Economy and Tourism, confirmed that its cooperation with partners around the world throughout the year 2022 resulted in Dubai winning 232 bids to host events to be held over the next few years, indicating expectations of attracting those The events are attended by about 135,000 participants and visitors from within the country and around the world, including scholars and experts specializing in various fields, thought leaders, businessmen and executive leaders.

These events will have a tangible positive impact on the business events sector and the tourism system, and thus on Dubai’s economy in general. The partners with whom the Dubai Business Events office cooperated in attracting this large number of events included: members of the ambassador program, representatives of institutions from the public and private sectors, in addition to the Dubai World Trade Center, Emirates Airlines, hotels, and conference planners and organizers in Dubai.

global standing

In addition to its direct impact, business events, which include major conferences and meetings organized by international associations, as well as important corporate meetings of multinational companies, will contribute to the consolidation of Dubai’s position as a global center for economy and knowledge, and this is reinforced in particular by hosting the conferences of the 57 won associations. In 2022, which is the largest number of business events to be hosted in one year, which indicates the success of the efforts made over the past years to raise Dubai’s position and enhance confidence in its capabilities among decision-makers in international federations and associations in various sectors.

And the performance during 2022 was better than the previous year, with an improvement of 95 percent in the number of successful hosting bids, and an increase of 92 percent in the number of participants who will attend these events, as all this confirms the momentum witnessed by Dubai growing its role as a major center for events in the region and one of the most important centers worldwide.

development of the main sectors

Ahmed Al Khaja, Executive Director of the Dubai Festivals and Retail Corporation, said: “Our goal, inspired by the vision of our wise leadership for the future of the economy, does not stop at developing the business events sector and attracting more visitors to Dubai through these events, but also includes contributing to the development of other major sectors and professions.” Dubai’s success in winning during the year 2022 hosting important business events, especially conferences of international associations, will enable it to achieve more success, innovation, professional development and exchange of knowledge in its various sectors and fields, in addition to enhancing the confidence of decision-makers in those associations in Dubai’s enormous potential to be the preferred destination for holding their meetings. We are working to achieve the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 for the next ten years, specifically confirming its position among the top 3 global destinations for specialized tourism and business, as well as working to enhance our approach that is based on cooperation and true partnership with the public and private sectors towards achieving more record results. .

Al-Khaja added: “We value the role of our partners and their commitment to cooperate with us to achieve further growth in the business events sector, as well as confirm Dubai’s position as a preferred destination for hosting major international events. In light of the organization of local trade fairs and conferences, in addition to attracting international meetings, the business events sector continues to distinguish itself as An important pillar within the diverse options and offers offered by the city, as well as its contribution to the growth of the specialized tourism sector in Dubai.”

Among the business events won in 2022 are the International Federation of Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicine WorldLab Congress 2024, the International Congress of Endocrinology 2024, the International Congress of Sports Medicine 2024, the International Society of Radiographers and Radiological Technologies World Congress 2026, and the International Symposium on Dental Hygiene. 2028.

At the same time, the city will host a number of incentive travel programs for corporate employees, such as: IBM India and Europe Incentives 2023, Terpel Convention 2023, Envista EMEA Summit 2023, and Mary Kay Program. Mexico Motivational 2024 Mary Kay Mexico Incentive.

Heavy promotion

The “Dubai Business Events” office carried out extensive activities throughout the past year, which contributed to making Dubai a top priority for meeting planners and association executives, through the hosting bid activity that resulted in this success, as well as nearly 200 activities, including visits by invited delegations, Promotional tours, participation in major trade fairs.

This activity has led, in general, to informing meeting organizers in 33 markets of Dubai’s potential to host such international conferences and meetings, through face-to-face meetings with them, in addition to marketing and public relations activities.

For his part, Sten Jacobsen, Assistant Vice President of Dubai Business Events, said: “Through continuous communication with planners and organizers of meetings around the world throughout 2022, we sensed their admiration for the speedy recovery of the business events sector in Dubai in the wake of the global pandemic, and their appreciation for Dubai, which provided them with the opportunity to resume their activities.” There is no doubt that this came as a result of the relentless efforts made over the past years to constantly develop the offers offered by the city, to include, in addition to the business events sector, the knowledge-based economy, as well as to promote all these capabilities and offers among meeting planners as well as executive directors of international associations. We look forward to continuing the fruitful and constructive cooperation with our partners during the current year, as well as benefiting from our international partnerships to raise Dubai World’s position as a preferred destination for hosting major events.”

The “Dubai Business Events” office looks forward to building on its successful record and continuing its intensive activities while highlighting the capabilities and components that Dubai enjoys as a preferred destination for hosting business events, including external awareness campaigns in the main target markets, as well as participation in major trade fairs including That is “IMEX” and “IPTM World”, and the office will also cooperate with partners to host and invite delegations from the organizers and planners of conferences and meetings to introduce them to the emirate’s components for hosting events, which will allow them to find out about the advanced equipment and infrastructure for holding business events in addition to the tourism components. So is the rapid growth of Dubai’s knowledge-based economy.