The World Federation of Public Transport announced that Dubai, represented by the Roads and Transport Authority, has won the hosting of the World Summit of the World Federation of Public Transport 2026, during the summit’s work that was held in Barcelona, ​​Spain, to be the second hosting of the city of Dubai, as it had previously organized the fifty-ninth session of the International Conference and Exhibition of the Federation. Global Public Transportation, in 2011.

The World Public Transport Summit is the most important global event in the field of transportation, as it brings together more than 1,900 members from 100 countries, and is attended by heads of authorities, legislators, developers, operators, and manufacturers in the transportation sector under one roof, to discuss future solutions for public transportation, and it also attracts more than 15 thousand visitor.

The Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the RTA, Mattar Al-Tayer, and the Secretary-General of the International Federation of Public Transport, Mohammed Al-Mazghani, signed the memorandum for Dubai hosting the summit, at the Roads and Transport Authority’s pavilion at the International Federation of Public Transport Exhibition, in the presence of a number of officials from the authority and the Federation. Mattar Al Tayer dedicated Dubai’s victory in hosting the summit to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and to His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and to His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, pointing out that Dubai’s winning of hosting this global event comes in line with its economic agenda (D33) aimed at consolidating Dubai’s position among the three best economic cities in the world, and confirming its global leadership as a destination preferred to host international events, and confirms the confidence of international organizations and institutions in the distinguished position and reputation enjoyed by the Emirate of Dubai at the global level, and its ability to host global events, with its highly sustainable infrastructure that serves all sectors, especially the quality and efficiency of the distinguished infrastructure of the public transportation system, And mass transit in the emirate.

He added: «The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has completed a wide range of mega projects, the value of which exceeded 146 billion dirhams, the most important of which is the Dubai Metro, the longest metro system in the world without a driver, with a length of 89.3 km, and the Dubai Tram with a length of 11 km, and the provision of a modern fleet of transportation buses. It includes more than 1,400 buses, characterized by their conformity with the European specifications for low carbon emissions (Euro 6), and the provision of an integrated system of marine transport, which includes – in addition to the traditional abras – Dubai Ferry and water taxis, in addition to the implementation of a wide network of roads and bridges that contribute to In the speed of the various means of transportation reaching their final destinations.

He stressed that the authority’s efforts in developing the integrated system of a sustainable transport network in Dubai have contributed to achieving environmental sustainability and encouraging residents to use mass transportation.

He added, “The RTA had previously adopted a strategy (zero-emission public transportation in the Emirate of Dubai 2050), to be the first entity in the Middle East region to develop a long-term strategy for the transition towards public transportation with net (zero) emissions by 2050.”