Dubai has strengthened its global position as a leading destination for business events after winning 175 bids during the first half of this year, an increase of 24 percent compared to the same period last year, with these events expected to attract more than 92,000 participating delegations in the coming years.

This will contribute to hosting a distinguished group of events, conferences, regional and international meetings and incentive travel programmes over the coming years until 2028 in the growth of the tourism sector and the consolidation of Dubai’s knowledge-based economy.

This achievement confirms the importance of the business events sector in achieving the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy by 2033 and be among the top 3 economic cities in the world.

Dubai Business Events, the city’s official event management bureau and part of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, has worked closely with strategic partners, industry experts and Ambassador Programme members to deliver comprehensive bids that have resulted in winning the bid.

Over the past few months, the emirate’s capabilities and proven track record in organising conferences have been highlighted, with the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) ranking it first in the Middle East for the number of association meetings it hosted in 2023, and Cvent ranking it as the best meeting destination in the Middle East and Africa.

In this regard, Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, said: “In line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the business events sector has achieved more accomplishments that contribute to the growth of the tourism sector, development, the knowledge-based economy and other key sectors. This is in line with the vision of the wise leadership to make Dubai the best city in the world to live, work and visit, and the preferred destination for hosting distinguished business events, in addition to achieving the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, to make it a global city for business and entertainment.”

Ahmed Al Khaja added: “Institutions, associations and organisations around the world are increasingly aware of the importance of holding their meetings and events in Dubai, as evidenced by the number of hosting bids won by the emirate during the first half of 2024. A group of decision-makers, influencers, entrepreneurs and participants from around the world will participate in the upcoming events and meetings, contributing to enhancing innovation, exchanging knowledge, developing key sectors and taking them to advanced levels.”

Dubai is increasingly becoming an ideal destination for business events and conferences, thanks to its range of budget-friendly offerings, a large selection of world-class hotels, advanced infrastructure, world-class meeting and conference facilities, and travel facilities and services.

Notable events won during the first half of this year include: Modicare Advisors Incentive 2024, Vkusno i Tochka 2024, Global AgroTech Summit, and OPPO Incentive Trip 2025. Several other distinguished meetings and conferences were also won, such as: International Cotton Association 2025, International Federation of Head and Neck Oncology Associations Congress 2025, WCAWorld Dubai 2025, and World Rhinology Congress 2028.

Dubai continues to strengthen its position as a global hub for hosting events and meetings, with the emirate’s rapid development of its knowledge-based economy and focus on innovation helping it attract the world’s leading events throughout the year. In the first half of 2024, a series of global external promotional campaigns were conducted, and the emirate participated in a number of exhibitions such as IMEX Frankfurt, and will participate in the upcoming IMEX America, which will be held from October 8 to 10 in Las Vegas, and IBTM World in Barcelona from November 19 to 21.

Dubai Business Events works closely with partners to invite and host delegates and meeting planners from around the world, giving them the opportunity to explore the city and its amazing potential and assets that contribute to the growth of the business events sector and the knowledge-based economy.