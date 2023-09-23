The Dubai Press Club, representative of the General Secretariat of the Arab Media Award, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is organizing a special ceremony to honor the winners of the award’s 22nd session in the 14 categories covered by the award, on Tuesday 26 September in Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai, coinciding with the activities of the first day of the Arab Media Forum, in the presence of a group of leaders of media institutions, senior writers and editors-in-chief of local and Arab newspapers, and representatives of various media outlets in the region.

Media figures from the Arab world will participate in presenting the award ceremony this year, including: media figure Lilas Kafouzi from Cairo News Channel, Hossam Jabali from Al Arabiya Channel, Heba Zaarour from Dubai Media Incorporated, Muhammad Qais from Al Mashhad Channel, and Muhammad Salem from Dubai Media Incorporated, Mirasha Ghazi from Al Sharq Channel, and Nancy Nour from Extra News Channel, as the award ceremony is the focus of attention and follow-up by media leaders in the region, including local and regional press institutions and Arab journalists working in different regions around the world, within the largest annual media gathering in the region. Arab region.

Director of the Arab Media Award, Jassem Al-Shamsi, expressed his appreciation for the participation of an elite group of Arab media professionals in presenting the Arab Media Awards distribution ceremony, pointing out that this step comes in the context of the keenness of the General Secretariat of the Award to give a renewed character to the ceremony honoring Arab media professionals and their pioneering works, which participates. It includes more than 3,000 media professionals from various parts of the Arab world.

He pointed out that the events of the ceremony will be broadcast via live broadcast on all accounts of the Dubai Government Media Office and the Dubai Press Club, on social media sites, and through a large number of digital platforms affiliated with press institutions in the Arab world, as more than 160 institutions participate in the Arab Media Forum. Informational.

It is noteworthy that the “Arab Media Award” includes 13 categories divided into its three main axes: journalistic, visual and digital, in addition to the “Media Personality of the Year” category award, which is awarded by decision of the award’s Board of Directors.