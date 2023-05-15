Designboom: a floating island with medical infrastructure will be built in Dubai

Dubai will build a floating island with medical infrastructure called Dubai Healthcare City. It will be equipped with its own underwater transport system. designboom.

The project is being carried out by the architectural bureau Kalbod Studio. Buildings on the island will be erected in the style of futurism, and he himself will have the shape of a crescent. It is noted that the space is not intended for movement by car.

According to the plan, the island will be divided into three key areas. Educational and research facilities will be located in the center, and medical and residential facilities, including 24 hotels for patients, will be located on the periphery. High-rise buildings will be connected by suspended paths that will allow residents to move around at different levels.

Earlier, Elite & Luxury Real Estate experts reported that Russians have become less interested in buying a home in Dubai. At the end of April 2023, the demand from residents of Russia for real estate in the emirate was 22.75 percent lower than in March. At the same time, in annual terms, the indicator increased by 11.31 percent.