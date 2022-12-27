The Dubai Shopping Festival and the “Dubai Events Calendar”, the official platform for events in the city, bring together the most prominent events that make New Year’s celebrations in Dubai an exceptional event par excellence, as the main “Dubai destinations” will witness a variety of wonderful entertainment experiences and events, including shows Fireworks in 30 different locations across the emirate, and a number of distinguished concerts, including the concert of the international singing star Kylie Minogue, in addition to a group of various entertainment shows, family activities, raffles and prizes, and light drone shows, which makes Dubai an ideal place to welcome the new year.
Fireworks displays are an essential part of the celebrations in Dubai on the evening of December 31, and these shows are held in a number of major “Dubai destinations” of tourist attractions and public squares, in addition to a number of distinguished hotels.
And Burj Khalifa presents, with the advent of midnight, a show that is the largest ever and is the focus of the world’s attention and is transmitted live by international satellite channels. A group of Dubai’s most famous landmarks also offer their special offers to celebrate the New Year, including: Burj Al Arab, Dubai Frame, Bluewaters Island, The Beach, and Jumeirah Beach Residence.
New Year celebrations are held in a number of major “#Dubai_Destinations” in more than 30 distinct locations across the city, which provide an ideal opportunity for Dubai residents and visitors from all over the world to enjoy its wonderful atmosphere and mild climate, which is considered one of the best in the world at this time of the year. .
New Year’s celebrations and entertainment venues include a range of golf courses in Dubai, including: The Golf Club at Jumeirah Golf Estates, Emirates Golf Club, Montgomery Golf Club Dubai, Arabian Ranches Golf Club and Top Golf Dubai, hosting a range of activities, parties and game shows. Distinguished fireworks.
Dubai’s beaches will also be excellent locations in welcoming the New Year, as a group of distinguished beach destinations provide a unique festive experience.
The most prominent luxury resorts in Dubai are welcoming the New Year with their own activities, including fireworks displays, events and parties, including: Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Dubai, One & Only Royal Mirage Resort, JA Jebel Ali Beach Hotel, Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort, and One & Only The Palm Island. , Sofitel Dubai The Palm, Palazzo Versace Dubai, Park Hyatt Dubai, Bulgari Resort Dubai, and Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach.
Dubai Destinations hosting events provides families and young children with the opportunity to spend a fun time with wonderful shows and various festive entertainment experiences, including Dubai Creek, Al Seef District, Global Village, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Dubai Festival City Mall, and the Town Square complex, developed by Dubai. Nshama Real Estate.
Families and friends who wish to welcome the New Year in a special way through a unique desert experience can visit Bab Al Shams Desert Resort and Al Khaima Heritage Camp in Dubai and enjoy a range of special offers and entertainment packages.
Drone displays
Dubai residents and guests will be able to watch the drone shows during the Dubai Shopping Festival on Bluewaters Island and The Beach opposite Jumeirah Beach Residence, where the two shows start at 8 pm and 11 pm.
The Drone Light Show event includes a flock of hundreds of drones that will present their wonderful shows and 3D graphics that will light up the sky of Dubai. Food lovers can also eat delicious food and dishes in a group of fine restaurants spread in this area.
The “Dubai Lights” event presents a collection of holograms and distinctive works of art created by leading artists and specialists in City Walk 2, The Pointe, Nakheel Mall and Dubai Design District.
Star parties
Atlantis, The Palm, hosts international singer Kylie Minogue, to present the main show in the New Year’s celebrations, amidst a distinctive musical atmosphere and fireworks displays. Middle East at the opening ceremony of the hotel in 2008.
On December 31, Namos Beach Club will host a live concert by award-winning singer Enrique Iglesias, as well as the famous Cuban reggaeton duo, Gente de Zona, for an exceptional evening of music.
A group of art stars from Sudan presented a concert featuring Nada Al-Qalaa and the singing star Taha Suleiman. And the pop band Marcimba, and the audience will have the opportunity to enjoy live and comedy performances, in addition to entering the draw for a chance to win valuable prizes.
The Burj Al Arab Hotel hosts international star Valerie Meladze, who performs a bouquet of his most beautiful songs, and provides visitors with the opportunity to enjoy unique dining experiences in its Michelin-starred restaurants.
This artistic show is followed by a distinctive musical atmosphere to the tunes of DJs and a band that performs the most famous songs, with a panoramic view and fireworks shows that start at midnight. Guests can celebrate the New Year at the Big Art Festival in The Theater Dubai, with Ivanushki International, the famous Russian troupe, which presents a group of its most famous works. The event also includes a sumptuous dinner and festive performances suitable for the whole family.
The evening also witnesses artistic performances by Dr. Alban, the Nigerian-Swedish star; Danish pop star Thomas Nevergren; the Dutch band Ten Sharp; and Russian comedian Artur Pirozhkov, and optical illusion artist Count Voronin, while TV show star Pavel Volya will present humorous segments.
The famous DJ, Zamir, performs the most beautiful music until late at night. – Unique experiences. The performances begin at Dubai Opera, one of the most prominent destinations hosting performances and events in the city, with a performance by the international duo Yasmine and Aaron, the stars of the talent show “Brittan’s Got Talent”. Guests can also enjoy a delicious menu, and before midnight, guests move outside the opera to watch game shows. The fireworks in the Burj Khalifa area, which the world awaits every year. More information about New Year’s celebrations in Dubai can be obtained through the website: www.mydsf.ae as well as the website: https://www.visitdubai.com/en/ whats-on/dubai-events-calendar/new-year-in-dubai.
