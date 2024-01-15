A translation of the visions of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and under the directives of His Highness’s wife, Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, and within the initiatives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33 “The Family is the Foundation of the Nation,” Yesterday, the Community Development Authority in Dubai launched the “Dubai Weddings” program, with the aim of providing support to citizens about to get married in Dubai, and alleviating their financial burdens, thus encouraging them to get married and contributing to enhancing family stability.

The program reflects Her Highness's keenness to provide solutions to the challenges facing those about to get married and to provide programs and initiatives that reduce their burdens and motivate them to achieve their aspirations of building cohesive families, with the aim of enhancing family cohesion and stability.

The Authority revealed that the program will include packages of initiatives that facilitate the formation of happy families that have the requirements for quality of life and stability, including bearing the expenses of all wedding celebrations for citizens of the Emirate of Dubai who wish to marry with specifications and standards consistent with their aspirations, provided that the wife is a citizen of the UAE.

The “Dubai Weddings” program offers a package of incentives that help reduce the costs of marriage, as the program provides marriage planning services and holding wedding parties in modern and fully equipped halls in several areas of Dubai, namely: Al Barsha, Al Lisaili, Hatta, and soon Al Twar Hall, in addition to providing… Awareness programs and family counseling for newlyweds and young people about marriage planning, family management, and financial affairs.

Director General of the Authority, Hessa Bint Issa Buhumaid, said: “The program stems from the Authority’s strategy, which aims to enhance family and social stability for citizens in the Emirate of Dubai, and focus on increasing the number of Emirati families in society.”

Buhumaid expressed her hope that the program would constitute the beginning of a new phase of societal awareness, in which the focus would shift to the importance of building a happy and stable family in financial and social conditions, encouraging its members to work, give and develop, instead of focusing on the non-essential aspects related to weddings, which are considered burdensome. In addition, young people are pushed to delay marriage.

She said: “The immediate goal is to provide financial and social support to young people, to encourage them to get married, but we aspire for the program to also contribute to creating a positive model for wedding celebrations, and changing stereotypical ideas related to exaggerated celebrations, and thus helping a larger segment of young men and women to get married in At an early age, which contributes to increasing the number of Emirati families in society, and serves the sustainable development plans of the Emirate of Dubai.”

Buhumaid added: “The work team, in cooperation with partners, has developed ideal specifications for women’s weddings that meet the aspirations of those about to get married, and are consistent with the customs and traditions of our society in all details, ensuring that Dubai weddings are a model to be followed. On the other hand, all those registered in the program will be enrolled in an educational course, to build their social capabilities related to their new life and their capabilities in financial planning for this life, which will contribute to alleviating the requirements of this stage and developing their skills to deal with it optimally.”

Registration in the “Dubai Weddings” program is possible for all citizens wishing to marry from the Emirate of Dubai, provided that the wife is an Emirati citizen.

Those wishing to benefit from the services of the “Dubai Weddings” program can register on the “Emarati” platform, which covers citizens’ needs for city services easily, fully and safely, within the comprehensive smart application for city services “Dubai Now”. They can also register or view the details of the programme, By visiting the website of the Community Development Authority in Dubai or contacting the authority via phone number: 8002121.

Buhumaid’s share:

• The program aims to create happy families that have the elements of stability and quality of life.

• The program offers a package of incentives and benefits that help reduce the costs of marriage.

• Registration in the program is available to citizens in Dubai and contributes to providing solutions for abstaining from marriage.

• Benefit from the program’s services by registering on the “Emarati” platform through the “Dubai Now” application.

• Proposing a positive model for wedding celebrations that is compatible with the aspirations of those about to get married and changing stereotypical ideas about exaggerated appearances.

• Focusing on developing life skills to start new happy families, and the Authority is responsible for providing social and financial consultations and courses for spouses.