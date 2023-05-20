Dubai is now known for its ambitious architectural projects, but this time it may even exceed. A Canadian businessman is thinking of creating a special moon for the city, thanks to a real estate project worth 5 billion dollars.

The idea belongs to the co-founder of Moon World Resorts Inc. Michael Hendersonwho would like to create a replica of the Moon measuring approximately 270 meters, fixed on top of a 30-meter-high building located inside the city of Dubai. This replica would glow at night and would contain a resort with over 4,000 rooms, an arena that could seat up to 10,000 people, and some sort of lunar colony.

The first graphic renderings of the project show an aesthetic very similar to the one seen with The Last City in Destiny.