The Dubai Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority announced its entry into Metaverse, and the establishment of its headquarters in the virtual world “The Sandbox”.

As the first regulator in the world to enter the world of metaverse, the Dubai Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority seeks to consolidate its presence in the virtual world and enable the components of this sector to access its services in its digital technical environment, in addition to facilitating cooperation between global virtual asset service providers, and thought leaders in Virtual asset sector, and international regulatory authorities.

The Dubai Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority was established to provide a secure and advanced framework to enable the virtual assets sector to expand, and at the same time, to ensure market and investor protection.

This important step reflects the confidence of the Dubai government that virtual assets are an integral part of the future digital economy, and confirms its willingness to consolidate the emirate’s position as the capital of virtual assets in the world.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, on the occasion of the launch of the main headquarters of the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority on Metaverse: “Dubai has been and continues to be a pioneer in keeping pace with all modern technological changes and even contributing to making the future of these Technologies..and today the first government authority in the Emirate of Dubai is located in the world of metavirs to launch a new stage in providing our government, regulatory and oversight services to an open and cross-border audience through modern future tools, where the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority is working to build a new economic sector that serves our national economy and contributes to providing Investment and economic opportunities for dealers by providing safe and sustainable regulatory solutions, and today, through the presence of this authority in the world of metavirs, we are starting a new historical and technical stage in the Dubai government’s path that will have positive effects in the long run.”

His Highness added: “The Dubai Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority was established as a regulatory body that aims to provide support and secure expansion for this sector, which is witnessing a rapid trend towards decentralization. It also encourages thought leaders around the world, including international authorities, regulators, governance stakeholders and business leaders to participate, share knowledge and collectively solve problems, in order to enable the virtual asset sector to gain economic resilience and expand its social reach. and its contribution to achieving environmental sustainability.

Stemming from its clear commitment to enabling the freedom to engage in economic activities in metaverses, the Dubai Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority joins the leaders of change in the private sector and innovators in the sector of information and communication technology, financial and professional services, in addition to entertainment and consumer goods, and beyond what is expected of The gaming world and virtual asset service providers, VARA MetaHQ will be the primary channel for the authority’s collaboration with virtual asset service providers around the world to open the door for new orders, enable younger licensees to enter the metavirus world, and share knowledge and experience with consumers and peer regulators to raise the bar Awareness, enabling secure adoption, and driving global interoperability.

For his part, H.E. Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of the Dubai World Trade Center Authority, said: “Dubai considers the virtual assets sector an important driver of the global economy in the future. The Dubai Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority was established at a pivotal moment in response to the expansion of the emirate’s modern and highly developed legal framework, which Regulates activities related to virtual assets.. As the first specialized regulator in the virtual assets sector in the world, the presence of the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority headquarters on Metaverse makes the UAE the first judicial authority to enter this virtual world, which reflects the aspirations of the rational leadership to establish a new market Borderless guarantees sustainable economic freedom.

He added, “Having the Dubai Authority to regulate the virtual assets of the land in “The Sand Box” symbolizes our belief in this sector, and the responsibility falls on our shoulders as a government to be the bridge that enables investors and consumers to enter this sector safely, and cooperate to develop the economy .. in addition to achieving a benefit The Dubai Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority sees this as the first step towards joint learning and developing experiences between various regulators around the world, so that the international community can benefit from the virtual economy that can expand safely and sustainably.”