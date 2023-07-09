The University of Dubai has announced that it will continue to provide full and partial scholarships to outstanding students in the new academic year, amounting to more than 16 types of scholarships and discounts for various undergraduate programs in the Dubai College of Business, the College of Engineering and Information Technology, and the College of Law.

The university has opened the door for registration and submission of grant applications for those wishing to study these programmes.

The University of Dubai congratulated the new students, both citizens and residents, for their success and excellence.

The President of the University, Dr. Issa Al Bastaki, praised his sons and daughters, the new students, and congratulated them on their success and excellence. New programs have been introduced starting from the new academic year next September, including at the bachelor’s level the launch of 3 new programs in the field of law, computer engineering and artificial intelligence, which represent a quantum leap in the university’s progress.

The university administration stated that the scholarships it provides for the undergraduate level, the most prominent of which are three full scholarships for all years of study in the name of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and full scholarships that are offered to citizens to study communications engineering, as well as partial scholarships to study in Bachelor of Engineering programs in other disciplines. And a 50% reduction in tuition fees for all students who have achieved averages of 90% or more in the secondary level from inside and outside the country, and that there are many other grants and various discounts, including a scholarship from the Ministry of Education and a grant from businessman Adel Al Kamel for five outstanding students who score 95 percent or more. And 50% for the children of retired citizens, 10% for citizens and children of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and those who work in the government or who has a brother or sister who is studying at the university, 20% for people with special needs, 35% for Esaad card holders, and from 15%-30% for holders of Homeland Protectors and Absher cards Fazaa, Wafr, university employees, Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, in addition to many other grants.