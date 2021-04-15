Dubai (WAM)

Dubai University, in cooperation with its Alumni Association and Beit Al Khair Society, launched a donation campaign for the university students who are financially struggling and are unable to pay the due tuition fees. The campaign will continue throughout the Holy Ramadan and until the end of next May.

Dr. Issa Al-Bastaki, President of the University, said that the university offers its students many scholarships, and every year during the holy month, it goes to its friends, graduates and partners from government institutions through annual charitable parties, in order to donate and participate in supporting financially struggling students. He thanked all the donors who had provided in-kind and financial aid during the past five years. Amna Al-Marzak, Director of the Training and Career Development Center and Alumni Relations Office at the university called on all graduates, financially able students, institutions and charitable people to contribute to the campaign and help the struggling university students.