Higher education and skills development institutions at Dubai Knowledge Park and Dubai International Academic City are preparing to welcome thousands of students from around the world as the new academic year 2024-2025 begins, equipping today’s talent with the knowledge and skills needed to meet the needs of the future.

The new academic programmes at Dubai Knowledge Park and Dubai International Academic City aim to provide a range of specialisations that meet the needs of the rapidly growing labour market, in light of the promising economic potential offered by modern technological innovations, such as artificial intelligence, in all fields.

These programmes help equip students with the skills needed to meet future needs, in emerging sectors that impact areas such as green energy, financial technology and sports performance.