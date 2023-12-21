The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai announced a new green initiative directed at delivery companies, which is summarized in a plan to switch to the use of environmentally friendly electric bicycles in this sector.

The plan includes developing the infrastructure for the commercial transportation sector, amending licensing and registration requirements, in addition to developing projects for experimental charging stations to replace electric bicycle batteries, which will work in the order delivery service sector to ensure achieving the desired goals, which are maintaining the sustainability of the energy required for these bicycles, which is Clean and environmentally friendly energy.

Director of the Commercial Transport Activities Department at the RTA’s Licensing Agency, Muhannad Khalid Al Muhairi, said that the project comes within the framework of the RTA’s tireless efforts to enhance the performance of sustainable means of transport and provide more effective and sustainable services, in line with Dubai Vision 2030, which aims to reduce carbon emissions by 30 percent. %, in addition to the fact that the initiative is currently aligned with the Year of Sustainability 2023.

Al Muhairi added: “The initiative aims to expand current and future commercial transportation services, in addition to accelerating the transition to zero-emission means of transportation, which contributes to strengthening corporate responsibility towards society in all its segments.”

He continued that the Authority began – in partnership with companies specialized in this field – to take the first step to study and develop the optimal model of electric bicycles, to suit the nature of the work of the order delivery sector, in a step aimed at stimulating and encouraging companies operating in this field, to adopt the use of green means of transportation. Environmentally friendly.

The plan will include the establishment of charging stations distributed throughout Dubai, to provide the capabilities for the gradual transformation of electric bicycles, which will contribute to reducing operational costs, by reducing dependence on fossil fuel consumption, and reducing negative driving behavior by using electric bicycle technology that is superior to motorcycles, which will lead to Reducing the accident rate.

He stressed the Authority's commitment to providing optimal solutions for the commercial transportation sector, which contributes to raising the efficiency of transportation means and serves the strategic directions of the commercial transportation sector.

