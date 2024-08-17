Dubai has consolidated its global position in the field of transportation, through a group of exceptional projects, while accelerating its steps related to enhancing smart transportation through self-driving vehicles to a feasible reality.

Self-driving transportation in the Emirate of Dubai is finding a supportive and encouraging environment for further development and innovation, especially after the launch of the ambitious Roads and Transport Authority’s Strategic Plan 2024-2030, which seeks to make a difference by adopting the latest technologies and developing an advanced infrastructure that places Dubai at the forefront of global cities redefining the future of transportation, aiming to improve the quality of life, reduce emissions, and enhance operational efficiency.

The Authority has set clear action plans and enablers to achieve the objectives of the Dubai Self-Driving Smart Mobility Strategy, transforming 25% of the total means of transportation in the emirate to self-driving by 2030, reducing traffic accidents and resulting losses by 12%, and increasing individual productivity by 13% by avoiding wasting 396 million hours on the roads annually, in addition to contributing to reducing the need for parking spaces by up to 20%.

These enablers include adopting the latest global technologies, partnering with the private sector, supporting start-up companies, and creating laws and legislation that support the achievement of these targets.

The CEO of the Public Transport Agency at the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, Ahmed Bahrozyan, confirmed that the Authority seeks, over the next five years, to launch several self-driving transportation services, including various means of transportation, such as launching 4,000 self-driving taxis by 2030, launching the air taxi service in 2026, launching self-driving buses, in addition to self-driving means of transportation.

He explained that the Authority aims to create the highest systems and standards in the field of self-driving transportation, which ensures the safety of passengers and road users, as it carefully evaluates these technologies before authorizing their use on the roads of the Emirate of Dubai.

Bahrozyan pointed out the Authority’s cooperation with emerging companies in the field of self-driving buses, and its support for companies that provide self-driving delivery robots, in preparation for launching their services in several areas in Dubai.

He said that Dubai is one of the cities most prepared to adopt self-driving transportation, thanks to its advanced infrastructure that includes a road network that meets the latest international standards, the latest communication networks, in addition to meeting the electric charging requirements necessary to support smart and environmentally friendly vehicles.

Bahrozyan pointed out the Dubai World Challenge for Self-Driving Transport, which is organised by the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai every two years, where the latest technologies and means of transport are tested and their compatibility with the infrastructure is assessed to ensure safe operation in the future.

Dubai has extensive experience in the field of smart mobility, as the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai began conducting experiments since 2018 to ensure the safety of self-driving vehicles, by applying the latest technologies and global safety standards in the comprehensive evaluation process of these vehicles, before allowing their use on public roads.

