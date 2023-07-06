Dubai Courts announced the transfer of the service of registering inheritance files for minor heirs from Dubai Endowments and the Community Development Authority to the Inheritance Court in Dubai Courts.

The head of the Inheritance Court in Dubai Courts, Judge Mohammed Jassim Al Shamsi, confirmed that the new decision permitted, at the request of one of the heirs or the Awqaf and Minors Fund Management Foundation, to open the inheritance file for all citizens and residents in the emirate, even if one of the heirs was a minor or lacking in eligibility.

He explained that the concerned parties other than the heirs and the Awqaf Foundation may, upon request, “the creditor / legatee / detainee / guardian / custodian / representative of the absent or missing / judicial agent / executor of the will / government agency” request to open the inheritance file, provided that a memorandum is attached to the request. Explaining the reasons for that, as the file is opened after a decision is issued by the President of the Court approving it.

He pointed out the need for administrative units, law firms and service centers in the emirate to comply with a set of conditions when registering inheritance files in accordance with the new decision, which oblige the applicant to open the file to write the names of the heirs and their personal phone numbers as compulsory fields in the list of requests to open the file and in the event that the applicant to open the file does not know a phone number. One of them must write the address of residence, place of work, or e-mail, and pay the notification fee in accordance with the procedures followed in the courts.

Al Shamsi revealed that, according to the new Resolution No. 2 of 2023, the Awqaf Foundation, the Minors’ Funds Administration and the Community Development Authority are automatically added as parties to the file, provided that an electronic notification is sent to both parties including the file number, and the relevant parties are added upon request in the file when the capacity is established pursuant to a judgment, decision or document. Official.

It is noteworthy that the Inheritance Court was established by Decree No. 25/2023, which was published in the Official Gazette on 4/7/2023, which replaced the Inheritance Court, which was established by Resolution No. 6 of 2022 issued by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Chairman of the Judicial Council, with the aim of preserving social and family ties, and protecting them from disputes that may arise due to inheritance, in addition to collecting lawsuits and requests related to or arising from the inheritance in one case before one judicial authority instead of distributing them to more than one judicial authority As a result of applying jurisdiction, and shortening litigation procedures.

One of the most important provisions of the decree included the introduction of the degree of appeal against judgments issued by the Court of First Instance, and the jurisdiction of the court expanded to include adjudication of disputes between heirs regarding residential real estate and property claims common among heirs, and the transfer of the jurisdiction of the Personal Status Court to issue certificates of inheritance and all inheritance disputes and the implementation of wills Management of inheritance files of all kinds for the Inheritance Court.