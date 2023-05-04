The penalties for the perpetrators of two violations of exceeding the speed limit on the road by more than 80 kilometers per hour, and driving in a way that endangers the safety of the person and others, amounted to 23 “black” traffic points against the perpetrators of these two violations, which amounted to 6641 violations in Dubai during the past year, in addition to 3000 dirhams. And a two-month confiscation for the first, and 2,000 dirhams, and a two-month confinement for the second violation.

In detail, the Dubai Police General Traffic Department recorded 4,322 violations of exceeding the speed limit by more than 80 kilometers per hour, and 2,319 violations of driving a vehicle on a road that endangers the life of its driver or the lives, safety or security of others.

The Director of the General Traffic Department, Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, said that these two violations are considered among the most serious violations committed, as they mainly cause or may be a catalyst in the occurrence of major accidents, so the traffic law has been tightened towards them, so the fine for the first violation reaches 3000 dirhams, in addition to To 23 traffic points, and 60 days of detention for the vehicle whose driver exceeded the speed by more than 80 kilometers per hour.

He added that the fine for driving in a dangerous manner amounts to 2,000 dirhams, in addition to 23 traffic points, and 60 days of impounding the car, pointing out that the registration of 23 traffic points in the two violations reflects the extent of the law’s keenness to deter the perpetrators of such violations.

He pointed out that the commission of traffic violations is possible in general, but there is a big difference between a violation committed by the driver by mistake, due to inattention or lack of focus, and a violation that reflects reckless behavior committed by the person deliberately, such as these two violations.

He added that the administration recorded 20,515 speeding violations of more than 60 kilometers per hour, indicating that a fine of 2,000 dirhams, 12 traffic points, and 30 days of detention.

Al Mazrouei stressed that the government has been keen to provide roads and infrastructure that are the best in the world, whether in terms of quality or safety factors, and drivers have no choice but to enjoy driving on them, while adhering to the traffic law and traffic etiquette in order to preserve themselves and other safe road users.

He explained that determining speeds on the road is carried out according to careful studies, taking into account several factors, including traffic density and the nature of the road, so everyone must be aware that adherence to speed is crucial to ensuring safety.

Al-Mazrouei pointed out that the additional margin of speed determined on the road cuts off all justifications for forgetfulness or forgetfulness. This makes them vulnerable to committing violations, stressing that there is no excuse for a person who exceeds the speed by more than 60 or 80 kilometers per hour.

He added that the danger of excessive speed usually multiplies with the presence of other factors, such as preoccupation with using the phone while driving, as the driver in this case does not have sufficient opportunities to remedy any emergency that may occur in front of him, in light of his driving very quickly, and a car collision occurs if it is related to speed and not leaving. Sufficient distance between vehicles, or the driver having to swerve suddenly to avoid a collision, causing him to get into a bigger problem.

Regarding the violation of driving in a way that endangers his life or the lives of others, their safety or security, Al Mazrouei said that the administration recorded 2319 violations during the past year, with 1318 violations in presence, compared to 603 violations in absentia, pointing out that these violations are a major cause of many traffic accidents, and reflect undisciplined behavior by the perpetrators.

He added that this violation has several forms, including driving in a “Zakzaky” manner at great speed between vehicles, or endangering the lives of others by suddenly stopping in front of them as a matter of stubbornness or traffic bullying, or showing off and racing on public roads, indicating that the perpetrators of this are not tolerated. Violations, because they represent a danger to themselves and other road users.

Al Mazrouei indicated that the General Traffic Department is keen to educate the public about the dangers of unsafe driving, stressing that there is a positive response from the majority of drivers who adhere to safe driving and driving etiquette, but there remains a small group that must be deterred in order to enhance the safety of others.

• 23 “black” traffic points for drivers who committed 6,600 violations in Dubai.

• A fine of 3,000 dirhams and a car impoundment of 60 days to deter the reckless.

reckless behaviour

The Director of the General Traffic Department, Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, appealed to drivers to adhere to the speed limits set on the road, in order to preserve their safety and the security of others in the first place, and to avoid committing violations, noting that many drivers who cause traffic accidents with these behaviors suffer later, whether from injury. Or for causing death or harm to others, just for reckless behavior or willful non-compliance with traffic laws.

He emphasized that Dubai Police is concerned with safety of life in the first place, and not recording violations, so it took several initiatives to motivate and reward committed drivers, such as the white points system, which thousands of people responded to, and showed tangible commitment that was translated into not committing any violations.