The Dubai Tourism Police organized a workshop for 15 hotels in Al Barsha, in partnership with the Department of Economy and Tourism and in cooperation with the internal partners of the Dubai Police.

The workshop included ways to communicate with policemen, accurate hotel registration procedures, familiarization with the lost and found system, the E-crime platform, awareness of drug damage, and smart police stations.

Colonel Khalfan Obaid Al Jallaf, Director of the Tourist Police Department in the General Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations in Dubai Police, said that the “Tourist Security Awareness” workshop, which is being held at the Sofitel Downtown Hotel, comes within the framework of the tourism awareness program that supports the Tourism Knowledge Initiative with the aim of achieving the objectives of the Tourism Police Department. Aiming to promote a safe tourism environment, it delights tourists and visitors in the emirate, in cooperation with partners in the government and private sectors.