The General Command of Dubai Police, represented by the Tourist Police Department of the General Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations, is keen to enhance communication with tourists coming to the emirate through five electronic and smart communication channels in order to achieve the Dubai Government’s direction in making Dubai the best city in the world to live, work, visit and invest..

Brigadier Khalfan Obaid Al Jallaf, Director of the Tourist Police Department, stressed that the Tourist Police always seeks to communicate with tourists from different countries of the world, to listen to their inquiries and suggestions, and to provide services that guarantee them an exceptional tourist experience in Dubai..

He pointed out that the most prominent available communication channels are the “Tourist Police” service on the Dubai Police smart application, available on smartphone systems. iPhone (iOS)andAndroidandHuawei This service can be easily used from different parts of the world to submit comments, inquiries and reports..

Through the Dubai Police website (http://www.dubaipolice.gov.ae)**Smart police stations, which also allows for submitting comments and inquiries. “SPS”** Spread across Dubai, which enables tourists to provide their comments, suggestions and reports in a smart way, around the clock, and without any human intervention..

In addition to the “901 Call Center”, dedicated to non-emergency calls, which receives inquiries and comments from tourists and even via “email”.” ([email protected])which tourists from around the world can contact..