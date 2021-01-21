Dubai (Union)

The Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing in Dubai (Dubai Tourism) notified hotel establishments and restaurants in Dubai, to temporarily suspend entertainment activities from today, Thursday, January 21, 2021, until further notice.

The department clarified in a circular issued today that the decision came after the department monitored the field inspection visits as part of its efforts to ensure the compliance of those involved in the tourism sector with the application of precautionary measures and preventive measures to address the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, an increase in the number of violations during the establishment of recreational activities.

She added that the department directs all concerned in hotel establishments and restaurants to temporarily suspend entertainment activities from today until further notice.

The department added that it will continuously assess the new situation with the health authorities, noting cooperation and work as main partners to serve the public good and protect the safety and health of society.

The Dubai Government Media Office stated that during the past three weeks, Dubai Tourism issued more than 200 violations for non-compliance with the precautionary measures, and closed about 20 facilities.