The Tourism Police Department of the General Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations at Dubai Police, in cooperation with partners, organized an awareness lecture for beach lifeguards and security guards.

This lecture comes within the framework of the directives of the Acting Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations, Brigadier General Hareb Al Shamsi, and the follow-up of the Director of the Tourism Police Department, Brigadier Khalfan Al Jallaf, to enhance awareness efforts about security services among the various areas visited by tourists and visitors.

The lecture targeted 25 lifeguards and security guards, with the aim of enhancing their awareness of the security services for tourists and visitors, identifying the communication channels approved for applying for services, and how to direct these groups towards Dubai Police services and their communication channels, in order to ensure the happiness of beachgoers and improve their quality of life, and to ensure that they follow instructions and procedures. Safety and applicable laws, in partnership with Dubai Municipality.