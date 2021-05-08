Dubai (Union)

The Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing in Dubai (Dubai Tourism) announced its participation in the 2021 edition of the Arab Travel Market Exhibition, with the aim of strengthening the emirate’s position on the global tourism map by hosting a unique set of events, initiatives and projects designed to support the tourism momentum in Dubai.

More than 70 representatives from government agencies, hotel establishments, destination management companies, and tour operators will join Dubai Tourism at the Dubai Pavilion this exceptional year. The exhibition will once again receive stakeholders, partners and visitors within a safe environment that takes into account the highest safety standards in light of the efforts made to revive The global tourism sector, as (Dubai Tourism) will be located in Hall No. (3) of the Dubai World Trade Center.

The Arab Travel Market exhibition, which is a major stop on the global agenda for tourism and travel, will be launched directly and in personal presence from 16 to 19 May, while a virtual version will be held from May 23 to 25, where it will present a constructive dialogue under the slogan «The dawn of a new dawn for travel and tourism. ».

Issam Kazem

Essam Kazim, Executive Director of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, said: “The Arabian Travel Market exhibition plays a fundamental role in promoting the tourism sector despite the challenges it faces worldwide. And based on the fact that Dubai is the host of the exhibition and one of the most prominent official partners of the event, our participation with a group of sector representatives comes as a primary support for global efforts to keep pace with the development of the current situation and push the tourism growth wheel to the recovery phase from this global crisis ».