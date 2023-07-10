A statistic conducted by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation on Emiratisation rates in the private sector revealed that the Emirate of Dubai topped the rates of distribution of citizens working in private sector establishments, amounting to 79 thousand citizens, followed by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi with a rate of 38.6%, then Sharjah (7.1%), and Ajman (2.5). Ras Al Khaimah (2.0%), Fujairah (1.7%) and Umm Al Quwain (0.7%).

And refuted the statistics announced by the ministry on its official pages on social media platforms, distributing citizens to the 10 most economic activities in which they work in the private sector, as the percentage of citizens working in the business services sector reached 32.4%, and in the administrative and support services sector 14.7%, and in trade and repair services. 14.4%, wholesale and retail trade 13.5%, construction 13.4%, in addition to the construction sector 13.3%, manufacturing industries 12.8%, financial intermediation 10.3%, financial and insurance activities 10.2%, and mining and quarrying 10%.

With regard to the distribution of citizens to the top 5 professions they occupy in the private sector out of a total of (79 thousand citizens), the percentage of citizens working in clerical professions reached 35.4%, technicians in scientific, technical and humanitarian subjects 15.9%, specialists in scientific, technical and humanitarian subjects 14.9%, and professions. Services and sales 12.7%, legislators, managers and business managers 9.1%.

The statistic also distributed citizens working in the private sector according to educational qualifications, as the percentage of working citizens with university and postgraduate degrees reached 40.8%, 46.4% with secondary education, and finally 12.8% without secondary education.