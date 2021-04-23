Dubai today hosts the global art auction to support the “100 million meals” campaign, organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, in the presence of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, within the activities of the largest campaign in the region To feed food in 30 countries on the continents of Africa, Asia, Europe and South America during the holy month of Ramadan.

The auction exhibits, which are being held at “Mandarin Oriental Jumeirah” in Dubai, in cooperation with “Mobi” International Auctions, include rare art pieces made by artists from the pioneers of modern art movements, in addition to personal collections of world leaders, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the State and Ruler of Dubai, and the late South African leader, Nelson Mandela, these holdings are displayed for the first time in support of the humanitarian campaign that aims to provide food support to millions in four continents around the world without discrimination.

The auction activities, which include many paragraphs, will begin at nine o’clock this evening with the participation of well-known personalities, global artistic, media and cultural figures, businessmen and philanthropists who support humanitarian relief efforts in the region and the world.

The charity auction will be attended by personalities from the business and art community, such as Florian Picasso, grandson of international artist Pablo Picasso, entrepreneur Sima Fide, founder and chairperson of the Apparel Group, Vikram Shroff, CEO of UBL, and Marjorie Harvey, wife International broadcaster Steve Harvey, German tennis player Boris Franz Becker, and beauty blogger and expert Mona Kattan.

The auction segments will be presented by the British radio and television presenter, Johnny Gould, owner of the “Sunrise” program on Sky News, and the sports news anchor on “BBC 2”, and he is among the most famous media professionals in the world by presenting fundraising activities through charitable auctions with a template. Interesting, entertaining.

Also speaking at the media event is Tom Earckhart, who has been presenting the weekly “The Grill” program on Dubai Eye, the English-speaking radio since its inception, and he also works for the Dubai One TV channel in which he presented “Studio One” for years.

On top of the exhibits that will be sold at auction and the proceeds of which will go to the “100 Million Meals” campaign, a precious piece of the Holy Kaaba is decorated with gold and silver threads, and studded with verses from the Holy Quran, presented by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for the campaign. As it was among the artistic holdings of His Highness.

The auction exhibits also include two drawings made by the late South African leader Nelson Mandela himself. They are the black and white “Swallow”, which has an inspiring artistic symbolism and expresses the human journey on the path of liberation, progress and advancement, in addition to the original plan of the painting itself.

The artistic charity auction also displays the painting “Flower and Vase” in ink, by the French artist Henri Matisse, in which he depicts a vase with an oval base and a long delicate neck surrounding an open flower.

A rare set of gold medals designed by the Spanish artist Pablo Picasso is sold at auction, including the medals “Head in a Mask”, “The Knight”, “Jacqueline” and “The Face”, all made of gold, measuring 23 karat, in addition to a scheme. Drawing “A Search of the Faces” by the Spanish artist, Salvador Dali.

The painting “In Front of the House Facing the West” or “The Western House” is displayed in the green nature of the contemporary artist David Hockney, and the painting “Mattilo Kevin Druze 2” or “The Sailor” by the same painter.

The auction includes the paintings “Untitled” and “Waso” by Spanish artist Juan Miro, in addition to a work by English artist Henry Moore entitled “The Mother Carrying Her Child”, which reflects the meanings of motherhood.

Among the paragraphs, included in the charity auction in support of the campaign of 100 million meals, is a live presentation of the painting presented by the world painter Sasha Jefri, the owner of the largest painting in the world on canvas, called “The Journey of Humanity” and registered with the Guinness World Records, noting that the famous painter had It was completed in Dubai over a period of eight months during the “Corona” pandemic, and it was sold for $ 62 million last March, and the proceeds went to support international charitable organizations such as “UNICEF” and “Dubai Cares”.

The painting that Sasha Jefri, known for his efforts in the field of humanitarian work, will complete his drawing in front of the attendees, for sale at auction, in addition to his painting entitled “A New Hope – A Child’s Prayer.”

The clothes Sasha Jefri wore while creating the world’s largest painting will also be auctioned.

The proceeds of the technical auction support the “100 Million Meals Campaign” organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, in cooperation with the World Food Program, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, the regional network of food banks, humanitarian institutions and charities in the 30 countries covered by the campaign.

