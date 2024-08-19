A report issued by the Dubai Health Authority showed significant growth in the movement of health tourism in the emirate during the year 2023, in terms of the number of international patients coming to receive treatment in the emirate, as well as in terms of the value of medical spending on health care services, which reflects the growing global confidence in the level, quality and quality of health services provided by the emirate in various medical specialties, and shows its competitive ability as a leading destination for health tourism at the regional and global levels..

The report highlights the efforts made by the Dubai Health Authority in cooperation with its strategic partners to ensure the integration of health services and confirm their quality according to the best international standards, and to achieve increasing rates in activating the health tourism movement in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda. D33 Aiming to double the emirate’s economy and enhance Dubai’s global standing as a preferred destination for business, investment and tourism..

The report stated that Dubai received 691,478 medical tourists from various countries of the world last year, with their medical spending exceeding AED 1.34 billion. These numbers exceed the figures for medical tourism in 2022, when the number of international tourists reached 674,000, and their medical spending reached AED 992 million..

Indirect revenues from health tourism in Dubai exceeded AED 2.305 billion last year, and contributed significantly to supporting Dubai’s gross domestic product by activating the aviation, hotel, hospitality, communications and other sectors..

His Excellency Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, said that the increasing demand of international tourists from different countries of the world for the treatment services provided by the emirate in its various health facilities reflects the growing global confidence in the healthcare sector in Dubai, and the quality of the services provided therein, which are in line with the latest standards of quality and excellence in the health field..

Al Ketbi explained the factors that have effectively contributed to activating the health tourism movement in Dubai, including: the development of the health system in the emirate, keeping pace with and employing the latest technological innovations, the availability of medical expertise, programs and initiatives that attract international patients from different countries of the world, in addition to the competitive prices offered by health facilities, and the government’s commitment to developing the health tourism sector in general within effective partnerships that aim to increase the emirate’s competitiveness in this field, and enhance Dubai’s position as a preferred destination for those seeking treatment and recovery..

Al Ketbi praised the ongoing efforts of the private medical sector in the emirate – a strategic partner of the government sector – to provide attractive initiatives, facilities and treatment programmes for patients, and the keenness of its facilities to provide a distinguished experience for patients who come to Dubai for treatment from outside the country, within a safe and comfortable environment based on an advanced and sustainable infrastructure that meets the needs of patients and achieves their satisfaction..

He stressed the Authority’s commitment to continue developing the health system in the emirate to keep pace with the new development phase and the rapid transformations witnessed by Dubai in various economic, health and social fields, and within the framework of ambitious strategic objectives that enhance Dubai’s position as an inspiring global model that keeps pace with the requirements of the era and meets the needs of the future..

The report – which was based on statistics from the Dubai Digital Authority – revealed that the three medical specialties that most attracted international health tourists were: dentistry at 29%, followed by dermatology at 27%, and gynecology at 13%.%.

Asian countries were the most popular for dermatology specialization, with 33%, followed by Arab countries and Gulf Cooperation Council countries, with 28%, and European countries, with 23%.%.

As for dentistry, the highest demand was from Arab countries and GCC countries at 48%, followed by European countries at 20%, and Asian countries at 19%.%.

Patients from Asian countries were the most in demand for gynecology specialization at 49%, followed by European countries at 25%, and Arab and GCC countries at 13%.%.

The report revealed that orthopedic surgery was the most requested in Arab countries and GCC countries at 30%, followed by Asian countries at 29% and European countries at 24%.%.

The Arab countries and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries were the most in demand for the specialty of cosmetology, with a rate of 43%, followed by European countries with 21% and Asian countries with 21%.%.

In ophthalmology, the three regions with the highest demand for this specialty were: Asian countries with 28%, then Arab countries and Gulf Cooperation Council countries with 27%, and European countries with 21%.%.

In the field of fertility, Asian countries were the most popular in this field, with 36%, followed by Arab countries and Gulf Cooperation Council countries, with 22%, and European countries, with 21%.%.

The three most sought-after regions for treatment and recovery in Dubai were: European countries at 35%, then Arab and GCC countries at 30%, and Asian countries at 21%.%.

The report showed that 58% of the total international health tourists were women, while men constituted 42%. The majority of international patients were from Asia at 33%, followed by Arab countries and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries at 28%, and European countries and the Commonwealth of Independent States at 23%.%.