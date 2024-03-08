Dubai will introduce an annual tax of 20 percent on foreign banks

The authorities of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will introduce a 20 percent tax on foreign banks in Dubai. About it reported on the website of the Prime Minister of the UAE and Emir of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

It is noted that the tax will be levied on taxable income from foreign financial organizations. A corporate tax percentage will be deducted from this percentage if the foreign bank pays it.

Local authorities have obliged foreign financial organizations to pay a new tax on an annual basis. It is clarified that the tax will take effect in the tax year following the year of adoption of the relevant bill.

Corporate tax in the UAE was introduced on June 1, 2023, its rate was 9 percent. This tax must be paid by both residents of the Middle Eastern country and non-residents. At the same time, the measure affected both individuals and legal entities. Exceptions included government agencies, mining enterprises, and religious and cultural organizations.

Earlier, the Vedomosti newspaper reported that large UAE banks limited settlements with Russia and closed the accounts of Russian citizens. These measures were largely due to the risk of local financial organizations falling under secondary US sanctions. It was noted that Russians were prohibited from accepting and sending payments to a number of UAE banks. Companies under the control of Russian citizens were also subject to restrictions.