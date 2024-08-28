Dubai (WAM)

On February 2, 2025, Dubai will host, for the first time in the Middle East, the Le Tap Dubai cycling race, the most famous amateur race presented by the Tour de France. The race is organized by Belton and B Cool Events in cooperation with the Dubai Sports Council and sponsored by Skoda Automobiles.

The hosting was announced during a press conference held at the Dubai Sports Council headquarters, where details of the event were revealed, which will be an important addition to cycling events in the country.

Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council, received a copy of the official Tour de France jersey, as well as the Hungary team jersey, which was presented by representatives of the Hungarian Chamber of Commerce who attended the conference and confirmed the participation of more than 50 cyclists from their members in the race.

During the press conference, the official T-shirt for the “Le Tap Dubai” race was unveiled, featuring images of Dubai’s most important landmarks.